Japan says U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan an urgent issue

Japan on Tuesday said U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan are an increasingly urgent issue that threatens regional stability, as the balance of power in Asia shifts between the rival countries.
In its annual white paper -- a rundown of the most pressing military threats to the country -- Japan's defense ministry referred to the tussle over Taiwan in more direct terms than ever before.
Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has ramped up diplomatic, military and economic pressure on the self-governed island in recent years.
The United States has reacted to Beijing's pressure campaign with testy words and hardline policies -- prompting its ally Japan, which has key trade relationships with both world powers, to eye the situation with caution.
"The overall military balance between China and Taiwan is tilting to China's favor, and the gap appears to be growing year by year," the Japanese document said.
"Stabilizing the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for Japan's security and the stability of the international community," it added. "It is necessary that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis, more than ever before."
The white paper prompted an angry response from Beijing.
"Japan has for some time... leveled unreasonable accusations against China's normal national defense construction and military activities, made irresponsible remarks about China's legitimate maritime activities, and exaggerated the so-called China threat," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government approved the paper, which also warned that North Korea poses "grave and imminent threats to Japan's security" and criticized China's "insufficient transparency" regarding its military affairs.
Japan has been increasingly vocal about China's maritime expansion and military build-up, publicly protesting the presence of Chinese vessels around disputed islets known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing.
But the country also has considerable concerns about the economic impact of irritating Beijing -- its number one trading partner -- after recent attempts to improve diplomatic ties.
In April, Suga and US President Joe Biden emphasized "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".
While these words were cautious, it marked the first time a Japanese leader has joined a US president in a statement on Taiwan since the allies separately switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in the 1970s.
China reacted angrily to remarks made earlier this month by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who said his country would "have to defend Taiwan" if the island is invaded by Beijing, according to local media.© 2021 AFP
Kentarogaijin
Same kind of power thirsty beasts
Brent Forrest
God bless the nation of Taiwan
quercetum
Japan a land of grave concerns.
Mark
NOT A U.S. Problem.
Alan Harrison
NOT A U.S. Problem.
Not Japns concern.
Ricky Kaminski13
They really are having a laugh, aren’t they? Preparing an attack against the small, independent, mature, sophisticated and democratic island nation of Taiwan. In what madman’s universe is that normal, and in what sort of pathetic world do they imagine no one would care enough to push back? Delusional and dangerous. Keep talking China, you do everyone a favor.
normal.
OssanAmerica
First time Aso has said anything intelligent.
Taiwan is a country that is obviously headed towards full divorce from China as an independent nation and will ultimately be globally recognized as such. Which is why China is stepping up it's plans to take Taiwan by force.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Still waiting on S.Korea comment and help when it comes to Taiwan or any other Issues not involving S.Korea directly.
Let's remember S.Korea has no Article 9. No restrictions like Japan does.
S. Korea has a military draft with millions of Korean soldiers trained well against a possible North Invasion.
S.Korea is not part of Quad Alliace to balance China.
S. Korea is not willing to help Taiwan or make any comments to upset Beijing.
S.Korea says nothing on Hong Kong, Tibet or the Muslim region.
South Korea has become an Economic Power House. Wants to surpass Japan a country much larger with twice the Population..... Yet unwilling to take more responsibility in the Region, Unwilling to even make comments against China let alone take any actions.
Fighto!
Japan must make it loud and clear to Communist China: there will be NO takeover of Taiwan. And that if that happens, Japan will be sending men and women to fight shoulder to shoulder with Taiwanese to defend that peaceful, democratic island.
Dont even think about it, Commies.
Why? Korea is NOT a member of QUAD, never will be. They are not on the US/Japans side. In fact, they are more tied to Communist China. They are irrelevant to this potential upcoming battle.
Paul
Give Taiwan nukes!!!
Samit Basu
@ReasonandWisdomNippon
This defense paper has admitted that Korea now has a bigger defense budget than Japan in absolute term and Korea's defense budget is projected to be 50% higher than Japan by 2025.
https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA093K00Z00C21A7000000/
@Fighto!
Because Korea is now the most militarily powerful adversary faced by China in East Asia.
Desert Tortoise
The survival of the CCP is very far from guaranteed. They have massive demographic problems and have created (for no good reason) internal enemies among the Tibetans, Uyghurs and now the Inner Mongolians. Most Chinese are frustrated with their lot in life and the heavy restrictions they are forced to live with by the CCP. There is no love for their government. There are something on the order of 60 million unsold housing units built with borrowed money sitting there with no owner paying the mortgage on them. On the occasions when the sales price of unsold units in a big development were lowered to attract buyers, existing owners rioted fearing the value of their own homes would fall so much they would be under water on their loans. State Owned Industries operate at huge losses. There banking system is absorbing all these losses but for how long? I would wager that if Taiwan and the US play their cards right the democratic government in Taiwan may very well outlast the CCP.
smithinjapan
So... what? The US should just take Japan's cue and label Taiwan as part of China under it's 外務省 and not have the spine to officially call it an independent nation, nor protect it? Will that help tensions in the region for Japan?
The Avenger
China has stated they will nuke Japan if Japan defends Taiwan.
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1414971285160005634?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
expat
Japan sees the rest of the world as an existential threat...
OssanAmerica
LOL. That would be the end of China as we know it when the United States (the only county to have used nuclear weapons in war and had plans to nuke 5 Chinese cities during the Korean War )retaliates under Article 5 of the US-JPN Mutual Defense Treaty. Absolute suicide.
elephant200
Douglas MacArthur had a plan to dump 5 or 50 nuclear devices all over China during the Korean war 1951! And then US secretary of State Dulles even didnt want to shake hands with "Chou EnLai"(Then Chinese Premier) during they met! But 70years afterwards China has emerged to be a nuclear power that her mobile/silo ICBMs,SLBMs were capable hitting back across the Pacific! So the US nuclear blackmail doesnt working much! B.T.W. during the Vietnam war, China has provided weapons to VietCong and shot down US jets intrusion of Chinese airspace, the U.S. choose to normalrize the Sino US relationship! That was no coincidence: Power says all!
John-San
Why is China thirsty to commit another genocide of the Taiwanese . Having two already, One genocide on the world with the attack China pocks ( COVID ) and the other on the Urgyars. This will not end well for the Chinese Communist. How long until China is put back in it box is the question.
elephant200
@John san The so called "Geinocides" were myths and smeraing against China and Chinese people! When you cant beat your enemy, just fabricates some LIES to scare off the innocence to stay away that rival and benefits your own! Is that simple trick! I am very optimistic the relations between China and Taiwan, they were brothers , just it was an obstacle that obstructing their normal relations; The DPP (Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party) They are a foreign regime and they were leading Taiwan at the wrong way! Once that ruling DPP has gone and the KMT(Nationalist Party) back to stage, things will calm down! The former Taiwan President (Ma Ying Jiu) is a good friend of China!
John-San
Elephant: Chinese Communist I stated. What I stated is not lies, Truths mate, Comrade Mao stave 3 million. What is that ? 1/2 a genicide, I have not mention the great wall of genicide. If you don't think that COVID was a plan genicide you must be on another planet . Urygars genicide is Why Muti national company will not deal with product from that area of China. Companies take profits and margins very serious. Comrade Jinping make Stalin and Hittla look lie amateurs.
stormcrow
A more important issue is the ruthless snuffing out of democracy by China. It’s time for everybody to have a serious discussion about the selfish gorilla in the room.
Matej
Japan should take care about own business.
El Rata
What everyone should do is stopping recognition of the PRC as the China and recognise the ROC (Taiwan) as the real China.
The CCP controlled PRC is a lie starting by its name, it is not for the people, it is not a republic and it is not China!
John-San
South Korea will never go to war on China but will go to war with China. South Korea will never go to war with Japan but will go to war on Japan. South Korea is not a friend. We smile shake hand and do business deal with South Korea. Korea are the descendants of the Song and latter the Han Chinese. When Kubla Kane was made Emperor of the Han. Korea ended their close alliance with the Han and were made slave in their on land. Once the Han lost their power over the South eastern Chinese people, Korea again renew the Korea/ China alliance.