Japan says hantavirus spread risk low; urges public to stay calm

The risk of person-to-person transmission of hantaviruses in Japan would remain low even if infected passengers from a cruise ship affected by the deadly virus enter the country, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has asked the public to remain calm, saying only some hantaviruses can spread between people and that proper management of patients and contacts can contain transmission.

Hantaviruses mainly spread through contact with infected rodents and can cause fever, respiratory distress and death, with a fatality rate of around 40 percent to 50 percent, according to the ministry.

One Japanese national is among the roughly 150 passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius, the ship at the center of the outbreak. No infection involving a Japanese national has been confirmed.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that eight cases, including three deaths, had been identified. It is investigating the possibility of person-to-person transmission through close contact aboard the ship, while the risk to the general public is considered low.

Spain agreed to allow the ship, currently off the coast of Cabo Verde in Africa, to dock in the Canary Islands, with its arrival expected in three to four days, although the plan has reportedly faced local opposition.

Switzerland also confirmed that a former passenger who returned home tested positive and is being treated in hospital.

© KYODO