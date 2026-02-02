Japan says rare earth found in sediment retrieved on deep-sea mission

Sediment containing rare earth was retrieved from ocean depths of 6,000 meters on a Japanese test mission, the government said Monday, as it seeks to curb dependence on China for the valuable minerals.
Japan says the mission was the world's first bid to tap deep sea rare earths at such a depth.
"Details will be analyzed, including exactly how much rare earth is contained" in the sample, government spokesman Kei Sato said, calling it "a meaningful achievement both in terms of economic security and comprehensive maritime development".
The sample was collected by a deep-sea scientific drilling boat called the Chikyu that set sail last month for the remote island of Minami Torishima in the Pacific, where surrounding waters are believed to contain a rich trove of valuable minerals.
It comes as China -- by far the world's biggest supplier of rare earths -- ramps up pressure on its neighbour after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo may react militarily to an attack on Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to seize control of by force if necessary.
Beijing has blocked exports to Japan of "dual-use" items with potential military uses, fuelling worries in Japan that Beijing could choke supplies of rare earths, some of which are included in China's list of dual-use goods.
Rare earths -- 17 metals difficult to extract from the Earth's crust -- are used in everything from electric vehicles to hard drives, wind turbines and missiles.
The area around Minami Torishima, which is in Japan's economic waters, is estimated to contain more than 16 million tons of rare earths, which the Nikkei business daily says is the third-largest reserve globally.
These rich deposits contain an estimated 730 years' worth of dysprosium, used in high-strength magnets in phones and electric cars, and 780 years' worth of yttrium, used in lasers, the Nikkei said.
"If Japan could successfully extract rare earths around Minami Torishima constantly, it will secure domestic supply chain for key industries," Takahiro Kamisuna, research associate at The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), told AFP.
"Likewise, it will be a key strategic asset for Takaichi's government to significantly reduce the supply chain dependence on China."
Beijing has long used its dominance in rare earths for geopolitical leverage, including in its trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
China accounts for almost two-thirds of rare earth mining production and 92 percent of global refined output, according to the International Energy Agency.© 2026 AFP
Agent_Neo
If commercial mining becomes possible around 2027-2028, it will be possible to sever the supply chain with China.
Minimizing China risk will be necessary for Japan's future economic activity.
And if Japan begins exporting rare earths, it will also be usefuああああああl to the EU, the US, and other countries.
isabelle
Very promising in terms of resource security (particularly when combined with the various other initiatives that Japan has with its partners), but there are still huge environmental questions.
I'd like to see this remain at the trial stage until the environmental impact is understood.
wallace
It will destroy the marine environment.
iron man
very promising in terms of resource security (particularly when combined with the various other initiatives that Japan has with its partners), but there are still huge environmental questions.
mmh, ocean depths of 6km, into sediment, rare earths in sediments. Japan's economic waters. What partners??? CIA, national endowment for democracy???, Take a 6000m hike no gas vehicle. A, unrealistic for yen currency, B, have these partners got a deep sea exploration tub to view the sediment discharge and oceanic disturbance from a probe operating at 600+ bar, Wah Q1, how many million did the mechanical operation cost? Q2-10, how many millions were banked by the 'scientists'? Q11-6000 where are these costs hidden in past gov. budgets, (which gov authorised prior to the current PM) Jpn got some good grants for medical science stuff! at ground level! good for mankind
Peeping_Tom
The government regards this as a strategic asset to counter China's economic blackmail and coercion, not simply as cost effectiveness, therefore the Japanese government is heavily subsidising and directly funding the project as a matter of national and economic security.
When questioned Shoichi Ishii, program director for the project, stated that "cost is not a consideration" compared to the mission of ensuring a stable supply chain.
Although the mud is at 6000 metres Chikyu reached depths of 7,906 metres, already a Guinness Record for the World's deepest scientific ocean drilling.
Stick that in yer pipe China.
The major issue was technological feasibility; it WAS.
Japan will proceed no matter what, given they do not wish to be at China's beck and call.
There you have it.
WoodyLee
Good News, Congrats.
Nifty
It's my understanding that China already had several companies engaged in finding and mining rare earths. China Minmetals Corporation is one company that is already doing it, and has been for some time. So yes, I think Japan will want to compete. The mining on land is, as Wallace mentioned, enviromentally damaging. I don't know if undersea mining is different.
Peeping_Tom
"It's my understanding that China already had several companies engaged in finding and mining rare earths"
At 4000 metres.
Japan is on another level.
"The total drill pipe length of 7,906 m achieved by Deep-Sea Scientific Drilling Vessel “Chikyu” has been certified by Guiness World Records as the “deepest scientific ocean drilling”.
"https://iodp3.org/japanese-deep-sea-drilling-research-recognised-by-guiness-world-records/#:~:text=The%20total%20drill%20pipe%20length,%E2%80%9CD/V%20Chikyu%E2%80%9D."
Peeping_Tom
China is prospecting for cobalt, nickel, and manganese, not rare Earths.
nozaki
It had been known from 10 years before, too much costly to commercial use.
But, one of governmental organizations seemed to re-announce it to flatter present PM who appealing "strong Japan".
Peeping_Tom
"It had been known from 10 years before, too much costly to commercial use."
Wrong!
The Government is NOT too concerned with "commerce"; there's more to life, yer no?!
The government only recently prioritised this as a state-funded national security project to reduce its 60%–70% dependency on Chinese imports.
NATIONAL SECURITY , not primarily "commercial use", cost effectiveness, blah-blah-blah.
Also the current technological advances allowing for today's successful extraction didn't exist in 2015, when the reserves were found.
You didn't think that the Word's third largest reserves (to date) were going to be left there untouched when the country is being held at ransom by a virulent, hostile neighbour, did you?!
Nifty
Not correct
"The group produces copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lead, iron ore, alumina, and rare earth elements" (Wikipedia)
Peeping_Tom
""The group produces copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lead, iron ore, alumina, and rare earth elements" (Wikipedia)"
Well, according to Wiki.
Anyone can add/remove "sources" from Wiki! That's not a "source" to be relied on even by the laziest of students.
I have searched everywhere, other than Wiki; NOTHING to indicate China has extracted any rare earths from the deep-sea. Zich, nada, niet.
They have identified some deposits in the Central Indian Ocean.
There zero information about actual extraction.
quercetum
To turn raw mud or ore into usable materials, you need to separate the rare earths.
Even if Japan dredged up a million tons of rare‑earth‑rich mud tomorrow, they would still need Chinese separation plants, chemical expertise, Chinese downstream magnet factories.
The U.S. has one mine (Mountain Pass), but guess where its concentrate used to go?
quercetum
This is a 15–20 year project at minimum, and likely longer than the U.S. because Japan lacks land‑based ore.
Japanese authorities estimate 5-7 years just to redo the sewer pipes in Saitama. Take your sweet old time.
China’s monopoly is a system, not a single bottleneck. They control the processing not the supply itself.
John-San
These elements are NOT RARE they are everywhere just that the amount per tonne differs. I bet you they would fine these same NOT RARE elements in Tokyo Bay in every ton dug up. This all political to keep the USA on side. Fools. They are never going to mine the sea bottom. Japan are investing heavy in setting up infrastructure for total processing in Australia. They have required mines and are now in the process of creating infrastucture like rail and ports and processing all sort of minerals. Toyota are investing heavy in Hydrogen. Panasonic are investing heavy in battery storage systems. MItsu are investing heavy into LPG and transporting LPG. Mitsubishi are investing heavy also. All because of some idiot in the USA gave Japan and Japanese companies the middle finger.
Australia is and will benefit enormously from USA greed and extortion. Stick that in your pipe USA and smoke it.
Sh1mon M4sada
...meh, still a lot safer than the Chinese process.
Peeping_Tom
"Even if Japan dredged up a million tons of rare‑earth‑rich mud tomorrow, they would still need Chinese separation plants, chemical expertise, Chinese downstream magnet factories."
"They control the processing not the supply itself."
NOPE!
"Japan has reached a milestone where it can refine rare earths locally. In a world-first operation concluded in February 2026, Japan's deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu successfully retrieved rare-earth-rich mud from 6,000 metres below the Pacific Ocean. This mud is being sent directly to the Japanese mainland for separation and analysis, bypassing China entirely.
Domestic Processing Strategy
The "Spin Dryer" Method: To make transport viable, Japan plans to use a facility on Minamitorishima to remove roughly 80% of the seawater from the mud (using an industrial centrifuge) before shipping the concentrated slurry to mainland refineries.
Mainland Refining: Several Japanese firms, including Shin-Etsu Chemical and Mitsui Kinzoku, already possess the advanced solvent extraction technology required to refine these minerals into high-purity oxides.
Industrial Timeline: Full-scale demonstration tests designed to process 350 metric tonnes of mud per day are scheduled to begin in early 2027
Key Players in Japan's Supply Chain
Sojitz Corporation: Partnered with Australia's Lynas Rare Earths to secure supplies that are refined in Malaysia, significantly reducing China-dependence.
Sumitomo Corporation: Acts as the exclusive distributor for MP Materials (USA), bringing American-refined rare earth oxides into the Japanese market.
JOGMEC: The government agency spearheading the deep-sea mud extraction and domestic refining technology research.
The Bottom Line
Japan no longer must send its materials to China. While China still dominates the market for certain "heavy" rare earths, Japan’s new deep-sea venture and existing partnerships with Australia and the US have created a high-tech, fully independent refining loop within its own borders"
N.B. Sending in AI format given original sources have expired/require subscription.