Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors are seen at the fifth stage on the slopes of Mount Fuji in Fujiyoshida, Japan
Visitors are seen at the fifth stage on the slopes of Mount Fuji on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Mariko Katsumura
national

Swarms of tourists causing crisis for Mount Fuji

3 Comments
By Mariko Katsumura
FUJIYOSHIDA

On a gray, rainy Saturday a steady stream of tour buses arrive at a base station of Japan's Mount Fuji depositing dozens of lightly dressed foreign tourists in front of souvenir shops and restaurants.

The scene evokes a theme park image, not the veneration most Japanese would expect below the 3,776-meter mountain worshipped as sacred by the Japanese, and a source of pride for its perfectly symmetrical form.

"Hey, no smoking here!" a souvenir store attendant barked, addressing a man dressed in shorts and holding a can of beer in front of the red torii gate symbolizing the entrance to the Shinto shrine up ahead.

Mount Fuji, which straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures in eastern Japan, has always been popular with local and overseas tourists.

But a recent surge in inbound tourists to Japan has led to extreme levels of pollution and other strains, authorities say, adding they may be forced to take drastic measures such as restricting the number of visitors by making the mountain only accessible by a yet-to-be-built tram system.

"Fuji faces a real crisis," Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi Prefecture official told reporters during a tour for foreign media on Saturday, the last weekend before the trails close for the year.

"It's uncontrollable and we fear that Mt Fuji will soon become so unattractive, nobody would want to climb it," he said.

Mount Fuji was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site 10 years ago, further boosting its popularity. But the distinction came with conditions that Japan reduce overcrowding, environmental harm from visitors and fix the artificial landscape, such as the large parking lots constructed to accommodate tourists.

However, overcrowding has worsened. "Subaru", the fifth and largest base station, had about 4 million visitors this summer, a 50% jump from 2013.

Despite the frenetic pace of cleaning by janitors, businesses, and volunteers, social media is rife with posts about soiled bathrooms and mounds of litter along the climbing path.

Izumi worries that the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which advises the World Heritage Committee, could come knocking any day to ask for an update.

"Bullet climbing", where climbers attempt to scale Japan's tallest peak for sunrise and descend on the same day, is also a growing headache, authorities say.

Rescue requests totalled 61 this year, up 50% from last year, with non-Japanese tourists accounting for a quarter, according to Shizuoka prefecture police. An official said most were poorly equipped, suffering hypothermia or altitude sickness. Yamanashi police had no comparable data.

One local visitor said restrictions may be inevitable.

"Any Japanese person would want to climb Mount Fuji at least once in their life," said 62-year-old Jun Shibazaki, who arrived on a tour. "But it's so crowded. Limited entry might be something we have to live with."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

"a steady stream of tour buses" deposit DOZENS of lightly dressed foreign tourists ???

0 ( +1 / -1 )

we fear that Mt Fuji will soon become so unattractive, nobody would want to climb it," he said.

Unattractive, there always people who'll climb to mount fuji no matter what!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

restricting the number of visitors by making the mountain only accessible by a yet-to-be-built tram system

And how much is that going to cost the taxpayers to build? — while the fees eventually charged are likely used to fund some newly created oversight organization headed by retired politicians and government ministers.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Right, you all built the stores and restaurants, want people(oooppps JAPANESE PEOPLE) to come, and now you complain.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If you want their cash you have to put up with these pests disgusting behaviour.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog