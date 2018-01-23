Japan says U.S. military aircraft mishaps more than doubled in 2017

Photo taken Oct 12, 2017, from a drone shows a wrecked CH-53E transport helicopter of the U.S. military that burst into flames as it made an emergency landing in Higashi, Okinawa Prefecture, near the Northern Training Area a day earlier.

Accidents or incidents involving U.S. military aircraft in Japan more than doubled to 25 cases in 2017 from 11 the year before, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday.

Onodera said the Defense Ministry conducted an assessment of the issue after he was told by U.S. Pacific Command chief Adm Harry Harris earlier in the month in Hawaii that the number of accidents had decreased in 2017.

"Based on the information we have at hand, (accidents are) increasing," Onodera told reporters. Another senior official said the ministry is not aware of what data Harris was referring to during his talks with Onodera on Jan 9.

Harris said at the outset of the meeting that was open to the press that the number of incidents had decreased from more than 30 in 2016 to around 25 in 2017, including minor cases, serving as proof of the priority the U.S. military has been putting on safety.

The safety of U.S. aircraft and other military operations is a constant source of tension in Okinawa, which bears the heaviest weight of the U.S. forces' presence in Japan.

Political pundits say that with a local election looming, Onodera's remarks may be a show of support from the Japanese government for the people of Okinawa, many of whom have been angered by what they feel are the all too frequent accidents and incidents involving U.S. military aircraft.

The outcome of the Feb 4 mayoral election in Nago, where the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is planned to be transferred from a crowded residential area of Ginowan, could affect the ongoing controversial base relocation plan.

The airfield relocation to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago is intended to put an end to safety issues caused by operations at the Futenma base. But Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga and many other locals want the base shut down, not relocated within the prefecture.

Most recently, the Japanese Defense Ministry and the U.S. military have been at odds over whether the U.S. military flew its helicopters above an elementary school near Futenma last Thursday.

The central and local governments have been urging the U.S. military to avoid flights over local schools after a window fell from a CH-53E transport helicopter into the grounds of a school on Dec 13.

The U.S. military said no Marine Corps aircraft were confirmed to have flown over the school based on radar tracking data and pilot interviews, but the Japanese Defense Ministry has insisted helicopters were spotted by security cameras and monitors installed at the school.

No children were in the playground when the three helicopters are said to have passed over, but not long before, students had been evacuated from the area during a drill being carried out in response to the window incident.

The Dec 13 incident, which did not result in any injuries, is included in the 25 Japan tallied in its assessment. The number also includes a crash-landing of another CH-53E helicopter near the U.S. military's Northern Training Area on Okinawa's main island last October.

Earlier in January, there were two other forced landings by U.S. military helicopters in Okinawa.

