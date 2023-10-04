Japan school absenteeism at record high of nearly 300,000 in FY2022

A record 299,048 students at elementary and junior high schools across Japan were absent for 30 days or more in the 2022 academic year, marking an increase for the 10th consecutive year, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.
The figure for the year ended March 2023 represents a 22.1 percent rise from the previous school year, marking a jump of over 20 percent for two straight years, according to the survey.
The top reason schools gave for students refusing to attend was "a sense of lethargy or anxiety," accounting for 51.8 percent of answers.
The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said that public perceptions toward school are changing and more people now feel going to school every day is no longer necessary.
The ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many to live a more socially isolated lifestyle, has had a significant impact on students' daily school life and behavior.
The number of absent students stood at 105,112 at elementary schools, 193,936 at junior high schools and 60,575 at high schools.
Meanwhile, the survey found cases of bullying at schools, including in high schools, rose 10.8 percent to 681,948, with 923 cases recognized as "serious situations" involving physical and mental damage, up 217, both record highs.
There were 551,944 cases of bullying at elementary schools, 111,404 at junior high schools, 15,568 at high schools and 3,032 cases at special needs education schools. They occurred at a total of 29,842 schools, or 82.1 percent of all schools.
The number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students totaled 411, the second highest on record.© KYODO
Thuban
More fallout from the draconian measures taken during Covid that forced healthy people who weren't at risk to comply with rules that weren't necessary.
It was wrong to force mandates on healthy people who were not at risk.
sakurasuki
School alone is really boring, combine that with Japanese way on doing things.
3RENSHO
Students want to be at home, or at the shopping centre so that they can play on their stupidphones all day long...
MarkX
Is this only happening in Japan? Or have other countries who had even more strict lock downs suffering the same type of absenteeism? That is very important information to include in the article. Because if my memory serves me Japanese schools were only closed for a rather short time when compared to most G7 countries.
u_s__reamer
Absenteeism should be taken as the canary in the cage for Japan's insufferable, suffocating system of what passes for education which bores the kids to death.
diagonalslip
as usual, lots of komakai statistics and percentages quoted..... but..... 300,000 out of how many total students at the three levels I wonder. in other words, what percentage?
also, the criterion '30 days or more' seems a touch vague.... again, a paucity of info.... seems like 33 days, say, and 200 days would be rather different kettles of fish.
and despite The top reason schools gave for students refusing to attend was "a sense of lethargy or anxiety," accounting for 51.8 percent of answers, and since the last part of the article stresses 'bullying', how many absentees cited bullying I wonder. or does that fall under anxiety? or what? either a sloppy survey by the education ministry, or sloppy journalism on the part of "Kyodo News: Japan's leading news agency".