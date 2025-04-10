Japan scrambles jets 700 times in FY2024; China drone use on rise

Japan scrambled fighter jets against approaching aircraft just over 700 times in fiscal 2024, marking the first increase in three years, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, citing a notable uptick in Chinese drone activity near its airspace.

Air Self-Defense Force fighters scrambled 704 times in the year through March, up from 669 in fiscal 2023, including 464 responses to Chinese aircraft and 237 to Russian aircraft.

While scrambles against Chinese aircraft fell from 479 the previous year, the ministry said the ASDF responded to unusual flights by Chinese drones 23 times, a sharp increase from eight and a record high.

"Chinese military drones are believed to have moved from a trial phase to an operational phase," Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, the top uniformed officer in Japan's Self-Defense Forces, told a press conference, noting that the overall number of scrambles has "remained at a high level."

Japan has observed intensifying military activity by China and Russia in the skies and waters around the country, including its first-ever airspace violation by a Chinese military plane in August and three separate airspace violations by a Russian military plane in a single day in September.

In the September case, an ASDF fighter jet fired a signal flare for the first time ever as a Russian aircraft violated the Japanese airspace north of an island in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

In November, Chinese and Russian bombers were spotted conducting a joint long-range flight over waters near Japan.

The number of scrambles against Russian aircraft increased from 174 in fiscal 2023, according to the Defense Ministry.

The total number of scrambles exceeded 1,000 twice in the past but has remained below that level since fiscal 2022.

© KYODO