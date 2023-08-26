Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's defense ministry on Friday said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor Chinese air force bombers and drones flying near the country's southwestern Okinawa island and Taiwan.

Two Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands connecting the East China Sea and the Pacific on Friday morning, the ministry said.

Okinawa is home to one of the major American military bases in Asia-Pacific and the centre of Japan and the United States' defense buildup to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it also spotted a Chinese military drone and another "likely Chinese" drone flying between Japan's westernmost Yonaguni island and Taiwan during the day.

Japan dispatched its Air Self-Defense Force jet fighter to follow the drones, which eventually turned toward mainland China, it said.

Taiwan's defense ministry had reported renewed Chinese military activity around the island earlier on Friday, including 13 aircraft entering Taiwan's "response" zone and five ships carrying out combat readiness patrols.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
I’m sure China will claim Okinawa as a part of China in the coming years..

China is such a third world country….

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I’m sure China will claim Okinawa as a part of China in the coming years..

China is such a third world country….

Equine excrement !

China isn't trying to claim Okinawa !

No China isn't a third world country either !

China may be a bunch of greedy , pushy Mofo's but they aren't stupid or an underdeveloped nation

The fact that China currently has quantum computing superiority and lazer weaponry superiority and robotics superiority is of great concern

China is most certainly not to be underestimated

0 ( +1 / -1 )

