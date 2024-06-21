Japan seeks more visitors despite overtourism problems

Japan's tourism chief said Thursday its ambitious goal of luring 60 million foreign tourists a year -- more than double the current level -- is well within reach, despite surging overtourism concerns.
Japan last year attracted over 25 million tourists from abroad, in part buoyed by the lifting of pandemic-era border restrictions, from countries such as South Korea, Singapore and the United States.
Ichiro Takahashi, head of Japan's tourism agency, acknowledged the previously announced target of 60 million remains "tough", but stressed it is within the realm of possibility.
"It is a figure that we can very much achieve by making the right efforts", Takahashi told a briefing in Tokyo.
"There are still many little-known places in Japan that are left unexplored by tourists from overseas -- I believe Japan has infinite tourism resources," Takahashi said.
Over three million foreign tourists visited Japan for a third consecutive month in May, according to government statistics released Wednesday.
But an influx of tourists to Japan has reignited concerns over overtourism in recent months, with local residents complaining of their sometimes unruly behavior and etiquette breaches.
The city of Himeji, in western Japan, was among the latest local governments to express frustrations.
The municipality famous for Himeji Castle is mulling making the World Heritage site's admission fees for overseas tourists four times as expensive as those for local residents, local media reported.
"A wooden structure will be worn out and become more brittle after many people climb up and down", mayor Hideyasu Kiyomoto told Japanese media, stressing the need to "curb overtourism".
Local citizens using the castle as a community hub shouldn't be charged the same amount as "people who only come here once in around 10 years for sightseeing purposes", he said.
Another flashpoint around overtourism is Mount Fuji, where a new, crowd-control gate was erected Monday along its popular trail.
The measure followed a rare step taken last month by an exasperated Japanese town to deliberately block a view of the volcano with a large black barrier, in a bid to deter photo-hungry tourists.© 2024 AFP
sakurasuki
That's sounds like Japanese logic, want but don't want.
Ed
We love the tourists... we love them not... we love the tourists........ You know the rest.
GuruMick
A 5000 yen charge to see a world heritage sight like Himeji sounds about right.
It's not as if you would visit weekly.
This story attracted 200 posts on JT , and I'm left wondering what a stingy lot posters are.
How much do you spend on a meal or drinks without a quibble.?
tora
Kyoto is already overwhelmed. And Mt Fuji is limited to 4000 visitors or something a day and you are charged for climbing it. Small towns are putting up barriers to block tourists and this will just increase.
And on top of it, they are going to be charged more than the locals under a two tier pricing system.
This is not a policy of "welcoming" tourists at all. The government out of touch with reality.
sakurasuki
In Japan, it's not first time. Will happen more and more in the future.
Newgirlintown
More tourism = more xenophobia.
Asiaman7
This should be “Japanese bureaucrats seek more visitors despite overtourism problems.”
The average Japanese resident feels we have too many foreign visitors.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is quite simple really, the hospitality/tourism sector is vital to J economy.
Now either welcome "foreigners" with open arms, introduce visitors to all the facets J culture has to offer, yes Mount Fuji, Kyoto or *Not***. **
And face the middle to long term economic consequences.
MarkX
The problem is that 95% of the tourists only visit three places. Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto. Which I think many people are thankful for!
Alan Harrison
I think that Mr.Takahashi is trying to that that Japan wants more tourists money, and tourists, despite being an utter nuisance are a good cash cow. Can't always have your cake and eat it.
Yubaru
5,000,000 a month, up from the current pace of 3,000,000. Something is going to have to give here, but as long as the yen rate is so low, it is entirely feasible.
tooheysnew
Start charging foreign tourists ¥10,000 entry fee into the country. This would bring in $3-500 million per month, into the government’s coffers - desperately needed dollars (or yen)
Aly Rustom
Japan being neurotic as usual.
Exactly. Beat me to it.
stickman1760
This is madness. Japan isn’t like the US or France in terms of land mass. It’s already overcrowded. But the authorities will continue pushing tourism because they don’t have to do anything difficult.
Patricia Yarrow
So that will be 60 million tourists all looking for trash bin. Any plans to deal with that? Conbini are going to take it all in?
Fighto!
There is no reason Japan cannot ultimately replace France as the most visited place on earth - perhaps by 2040. Yes - this will require big investment by government and infrastructure projects, but the export money will be worth it.
The key is to get foreign tourists back on multiple return visits - some already visit yearly but this needs to increase. And get more out of Tokyo-Osaka-Kyoto. Start aggressively promoting Okinawa, Hokkaido, Shikoku and Tohoku. Promote small mountain villages, onsen-towns and all of the lesser-known ski resorts. There is still a huge tract of Japan largely undiscovered by foreign tourists.
ifd66
This guy lacks a simple understanding of infinite.
The same thinking behind infinite growth of the economy on a finite planet.