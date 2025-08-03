Japan seeks to create int'l rules on space debris removal

Japan will seek to establish international rules for the removal of human-made objects in space that could pose collision risks to satellites and the International Space Station if left in orbit, according to officials.

By the end of March, the Cabinet Office, in cooperation with experts, aims to identify legal and procedural issues involved in clearing space debris, such as fragments of rockets and satellites.

Challenges include clarifying procedures for obtaining information on a debris from its owner, whether it is a company, a state or another entity.

The government aims to use input from an expert panel to lead global discussions on rules for disposing of space debris, timed to coincide with a 2026 meeting of the U.N. Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, the officials said.

Orbital space debris travels at speeds of 7 to 8 kilometers per second, making even small, lightweight fragments capable of causing serious damage in a collision. According to the European Space Agency, nearly 3,000 defunct satellites and around 2,000 rocket parts are currently in orbit.

Research and development are under way for technology to collect space debris, as countries and businesses continue to launch more satellites into space.

Astroscale Japan Inc's inspection satellite successfully approached and captured images of space debris last year. In the next stage of its experiment, the company plans to capture and remove debris from orbit in fiscal 2027.

According to a U.S. monitoring organization, more than 30,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters in diameter are currently in orbit. The number is estimated to rise to over 100 million when including objects larger than 1 millimeter.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency temporarily alters a satellite's trajectory when space debris is projected to be a threat.

