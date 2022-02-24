Japan seeks to further ease border controls as COVID 6th wave wanes

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday the Japanese government is considering further easing border restrictions as the country prepares to "exit the sixth wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hope to gradually increase international travel while taking into consideration the infection situation at home and abroad, as well as the demand of Japanese returnees," Kishida said at a House of Councillors Budget Committee session.
The government has already decided to relax Japan's border controls from March in the wake of criticism from business and academic circles at home and abroad.
Among the measures to be eased, the daily cap on the number of new entrants will be raised from the current 3,500 to 5,000 starting next month.
The current three-day isolation period at designated facilities will be lifted for travelers who test negative for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Japan from countries such as Australia, Spain, Thailand, the Philippines, and the United States.
The quarantine period will be cut from the current six days to three for travelers from Britain, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Nepal, Norway, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, according to the Japanese government. They need to test negative on the third day of their quarantine.
After the change on March 1, the total number of countries and regions subject to Japan's three-day quarantine rule will be 37.
The nationwide daily count of coronavirus infections was 61,260 on Thursday, according to reports by prefectural governments.
Tokyo reported 10,169 new cases, down by around 7,600 from a week earlier. The seven-day rolling average of daily infections in the capital stood at 12,509.1, down 16.2 percent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.
Across Japan, patients with severe symptoms fell by 15 from the previous day to 1,474, the health ministry said.© KYODO
Arrrgh-Type
Is this official? Travelers from the US won't have to stay at the quarantine hotel for three days? I've been trying to follow this topic closely, and I think this is the first that I've seen this.
Elvis is here
If I am not mistaken, from an article yesterday in another paper,; The bummer is that a PCR test needs to be negative and a certificate stating as such completed by a doctor before anyone can get on the plane to travel to the Japan. Try finding a doctor who does PCR tests...
nakanoguy01
i think it's as official as the mawashi paper it's printed on, meaning it can change at any time. but like you, i've been following this topic intensely and find this to be awesome news. can't wait to go back to cali in may now.
MarkX
How were these countries that do not need to quarantine decided? I noticed that Canada is not on the list, but we have one of the highest rates of vaccines in the world! Whereas Denmark, which has given up on all Covid restrictions is again seeing huge spikes of Omicron 2.0. Good job Japan!
JeffLee
A complete list of the countries would be appreciated, instead of just saying "countries such as..."