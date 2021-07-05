Japan seeks to have vaccine passports accepted by over 10 nations

Japan is making arrangements for its COVID-19 vaccination passports to be accepted by over 10 nations, including Italy, France and Greece, after the certificate program begins in late July, government sources said Sunday.
If the agreements are reached, certificate holders will be exempt from quarantine or showing negative test results for COVID-19 when traveling from Japan to those countries, the sources said.
But the Japanese government plans to continue requiring travelers entering Japan, including returnees, to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated. The position has complicated negotiations with countries such as Singapore and Israel, which have called for mutual exemption, the sources said.
So-called vaccine passports are official documents showing a person has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The certificate, to be issued by municipalities, will include the holder's name, passport number and date of vaccination.
Business circles in Japan have been calling for the introduction of vaccine passports. The country's largest business lobby, the Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, proposed in late June that such certificates be in digital format.
Japan has lagged behind the United States, Britain and Israel, among others, in its rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. However, it has stepped up efforts to inoculate citizens ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23.
A quasi-state of emergency is in place for urban areas like Tokyo amid fears of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.
"Until we see the spread of the Delta variant subside, it will be difficult to allow the mutual exemption of quarantine," a Japanese government source said.
Japan has a sweeping entry ban on foreign nationals to cope with the pandemic, except those with approval given under "special exceptional circumstances." Travelers entering Japan are asked to stay at home or a designated facility for 14 days after arrival.
The European Union has its own digital vaccination passport for EU citizens and residents. Certificate holders are exempt from testing and quarantine when traveling to a different country within the bloc.
The World Health Organization does not endorse making vaccine passports mandatory for travelers as equal access to COVID-19 vaccines has not been ensured.© KYODO
divinda
Would have good if they actually listed those 10+ nations.
Futhermore, by "over 10" what is that 11? 15? 97?
Wonder if that includes Thailand? The other day Thailand began their program to let into Phuket vaccinated people from 63 "low and medium risk" countries... and Japan was not on their list.
PepperLunch
Can not imagine these nations signing up without the same in return.
AustPaul
No, it works both ways Japan. How can you ask other countries to accept your vaccine passport with no quarantine on arrival if you require all travellers to quarantine for two weeks in Japan? Duh?
I know in Australia people may still have to quarantine but perhaps in future at home and for a shorter period if vaccinated, including our nationals.
Mat
This is going to be a piece of paper with a stamp on it, isn't it?
Surely this is a perfect fit for a blockchain solution. It's literally what that technology is designed for. Issue people a "wallet" key, the string of text used to decode the blockchain entry, and you have unforgeable ledger of the record.
I could code the whole thing in a week. I wonder how much tax-payer money will be spend on producing/issuing/storing the paperwork?
MarkX
Just unbelievably bad optics for Japan, not like they care. "Let our citizens into your country, no tests or quarantine, but sorry if you want to return to come or return to Japan, we are going to require you foreigners to quarantine for two weeks. Can't trust you all now, can we! Olympics!!!?
enolagay
japanese small minded hypocrisy at its best
japantrojan
Unfortunately, too many people don't seem to recognize the way such a system can be used to limit privacy, bodily sovereignty and human freedom.
Funny thing is, those of us who have been warning about the Covid crisis being moved in this direction were labeled conspiracy theorists yet these dominoes keep falling. I still have very intelligent friends in the US trying to deny the reality of vaccine passports merely because they are defining them solely as being implemented by the government and aren't seeing that happening in their lives.
Doc
This is a racket. I hope the travel industry pushes back. If they don’t, then let them manage the lost business, WITHOUT tax payer subsidy.
koiwaicoffee
This is very representative of how Japan works and what these old government dinosaurs think.
Yubaru
BULL! The Olympic athletes are getting in without a two week quarantine!
Robert Cikki
"Reciprocity", that's the word Japan should learn. Not just to demand, but also to reciprocate.
OK, so being partners, I will introduce the same to Japanese tourists, businessmen and expats returning from Japan. That would be a roar, wouldn't it?
By the way, I just wonder - will the vaccination passport be in the form of an Excel spreadsheet, or in the form of some 40 billion Yen app with horrible graphic design like in the late 90s, with flashing banners on the main page with various infantile characters, offering coupons and points, etc.? Because I have a feeling that our government will try to reinvent the wheel again, instead of utilizing some existing solution, like the vast majority of European countries do (they have their own applications, but they utilize already available APIs, etc.)
Yubaru
Many people from Japan's ally across the ocean are going to pitch a fit about this "passport". Far too many think that it's "private" information and that they have the "right" to keep that information private!
Personally speaking, let them keep it private, and while they are at it, stay the hell out of Japan too!
bokuda
Don't get excited, they are seeking to [...].
They will end up doing nothing.
anon99999
So even if some country was crazy enough to accept this one sided deal, any vaccinated traveller from Japan who availed them self to it, still has to do 14 day quarantine under the current rules. ( unless they are a Olympic athlete, official, guest etc who don’t even need to be vaccinated). Makes perfect sense!
Luddite
It works both ways Japan, unless you are willing to accept vaccine passports from other countries it is very arrogant to think they should accept yours.
Kumagaijin
Well, studies need to be done on the effectiveness of other countries vaccine passports. Just accepting them without having many meetings would be reckless. Of course all countries will accept Japan's vaccine passport because Japan has a squeaky clean reputation. However, just because Pakistan or Sri Lanka accepts Japan's vaccination passport, that shouldn't mean Japan automatically accepts theirs because there could be fakes. Thats the thinking.
Ken
That this nonsense made it to the media means that there was a think tank,a committee,a series of meetings and finally a hanko from the big headed boss.
What is wrong with this people?
"Retto asu in baato we wiru not retto you in"
Do they think Japan is some sort of heaven or something?
Selfishness and arrogance of the highest level from these old babies.
theResident
Complete load of nonsense if we still expected to Quarantine for 2 weeks on return. A PCR 72 hours before,and on arrival with MAYBE a day stay at home for 3 days or so would be believable for Japan - but keeping it at 14 days?
Stewart Gale
“Japan will still require returnees to quarantine for 2 weeks, even if fully vaccinated.”
I feared this was going to be the case. Bang goes a lot of foreigners’ hopes of being able to leave this country to go on vacation or visit their home countries for a decent amount of time.
I wonder how long this will apply for.
Stewart Gale
And, what form will this quarantine take?
In your own home or in a hotel?
The former I could handle, the latter would suck.
theResident
Lets go easy on thinking this is discrimination against foreign residents - the 14 day Quarantine would still be in effect for everybody. There are other websites with more detailed reports than above.
InspectorGadget
With all new (issued in the last 10 years) passports holding biometric data. Wouldn't it just make more sense to extend the data registered against that?
Stewart Gale
@theResident.
I’m not claiming discrimination, I realise this will make foreign travel virtually impossible for Japanese people too.
Do you have a link to any of these websites?
BurakuminDes
LOL. Thanks for the Monday morning laugh to start the week!
Joe Blow
Almost all the East Asian big countries (Japan, Korea, China) except for Taiwan are like this. Myopia at its best.
Kyo Hiromitsu
I guess these are countries using pfizer. right now I cannot go to Europe because they ask me to be vaccinated with pfizer.
Tokyoite
The athletes are going to be kept within a "bubble" with daily testing. It does not look like much fun to be honest.
If travelers coming into Japan can accept (and pay) for that level of control, then it would be comparable.
HBJ
As much as I really want to take a trip back home, I hope these other countries tell Japan where to stick their vaccine passports.
‘We’ll wait until a few months after the Olympics thanks Japan, see how things turn out’.
theResident
Agree Tokyoite - None of it is fun. And, here we go , Posters harping on about the Olympics again. Tiresome.
didou
Why Japan which is late for vaccination would not accept mutual agreement from countries much more advanced.
Japan is not ready to accept foreigners now (population will not accept it and it is really a political issue) and will stick to its quarantine for a while, but the politicians will claim domestically that foreign countries do now want to recognize the vaccine passport.
I guess and hope no countries will bow to Japan and accept a one-way agreement that favors only Japan.
Pukey2
I knew it. I could have predicted this a long time ago (I think I did!). Japan wants its cake AND eat it. Reciprocity isn't understood here.
Kumagaijin
I think most people took my comment seriously. But honestly, that is exactly how they think of themselves and other countries.
louisferdinandc
Sadly many countries will accept the lack of reciprocity, same as they did during the long months in which Japanese citizens could enter most EU countries without quarantine but even foreign residents couldn’t come back home in Japan.
While countries like my own will expect that opening to Japanese travelers will help their tourism industry recover, they might underestimate the fact that nobody really wants to take a 6-days holiday in Italy if that means staying two weeks at home when coming back (I am wishfully assuming Japanese citizens do stay at home and don’t rush to the office once back…).
Hope at least Japan will withdraw the obligation of spending 3 days at a designated hotel for those coming back from countries that will have the vaccine passport agreement but might officially still be on the list of ‘variants’ (all of which are already in Japan…) that require hotel quarantine.
syzyguy
natsu823
I am sorry for business, hotels, restaurants, and people no jobs.
It's 100% Japanese government fault for this bad economy.
smithinjapan
“But the Japanese government plans to continue requiring travelers entering Japan, including returnees, to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated.”
I remember after 9/11 and Japan was quick to implement a photo and fingerprint system like the US had for all foreigners. Went to Hawaii from Japan and in the lines some people were complaining, “Why do WE have to get our fingerprints and photos taken?? WE’RE not the terrorists?!”
This is the same thing. Wanting to be exempt from everything but exempting no one from outside.
Sven Asai
In other words, globalization means only unrestricted flow for business and financial purposes, but anything else like such simplest certificates are treated like centuries ago. lol
Tell_me_bout_it
Yeah, the same as let's say, US or UK, right?
I'm not from those countries, but your "claim" sounds mighty hipocritical.
eric_japan
JapanTrojan “Unfortunately, too many people don't seem to recognize the way such a system can be used to limit privacy, bodily sovereignty and human freedom.”
You are exactly right! People are oblivious to what happening right before their eyes. The Patriot Act in the US is a good example. Once implemented they are never retracted even if they say it’s temporary. This push for vaccine passports seems like a good idea, but you can bet your bottom dollar that it will lead to abuses. Just look how China has their citizens on point system that judges if you are an ideal citizen and if you are not based on points subtracted for infractions judged by the CCP.
expat
"...But the Japanese government plans to continue requiring travelers entering Japan, including returnees, to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated...." Then what incentive is there for these countries, or any country, to allow potentially infected carriers to enter their countries w/o a 2-week quarantine period? Isn't this just more of the same old xenophobic "you should trust us, but we don't have to trust you" Japan is famous for?
jansob1
So how long will it be before they stop the quarantine? I'm truly beginning to think it's going to be permanent for foreigners, vaccine or no. They seem perfectly willing to have the entire tourist/travel economy collapse as long as we filthy diseased foreigners stay out.
Although I'm a PR with a business here, and had every intention of staying for good, I'm beginning to consider going home for good.
Reckless
So even Japanese or foreigners with visas returning to Japan will have to quarantine for two weeks it seems, which at first glance appears fair to Japanese vs. non-Japanese. This really means that Japan doesn't even trust its own vaccine passport.
Lovecrafting
Excellent move, step by step borderlines will be safer and keep the population from other countries away from antivax non-sense, as those will need to go through the quarantine process.
adangoia
Being an Italian and living in Japan I was initially very happy and extremely excited by reading the article title and the very first line, then.....
"But the Japanese government plans to continue requiring travelers entering Japan, including returnees, to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated"
ARE THEY SERIOUS????? Where is the RECIPROCITY of actions???
I have the doubt that millions of YEN's are ready on the table of the negotiation!
....slaves and masters, sick of this!
theResident
Well said @Lovecraft. What worries me are nutjob ant-vaxxers and the horrible deception and disinformation they spread - It's fine to choose to not have the vaccine, but to spread lies to those less informed like some do on this website is reprehensible.
Japan Today let these comments stand. It makes them complicit.
sf2k
Blockchain is a canard proposed by people who either don't care for the environment or just assume we have unlimited electricity
jpn_guy
Hi everyone - for some context, please let me share what I heard on the Japanese news (note that I am not saying I agree with this, just passing it on).
On the face of it, this appears to be a massive double standard that looks bad for Japan. However, the Japanese government position is this -
Vaccine passports are problematic, as they reveal personal information and can lead to discrimination against though who have not had the vaccine, violating the Constitutional commitment to equality of all citizens (personally speaking I think that requiring people to have a vaccine that saves lives, and letting the vaccinated go where the non-vaccinated cannot, is an obvious exception to this equality principle - I'm sure many readers would agree with this).
So Japan cannot implement a domestic passport for use inside Japan (either by Japanese or non-Japanese). Note that the Japanese business lobby are calling for such a passport in order to stimulate the economy by allowing the vaccinated to carry on as before the pandemic, but the government is resisting this for the above Constitutional reasons.
Now, overseas, the situation is different. Government in other countries are demanding vaccine passports from those who are vaccinated and wish to avoid mandatory quarantine. If Japan does not issue it's own passports for use outside the country, its vaccinated citizens (and foreign residents) will be disadvantaged when traveling outside Japan. The Japanese government is not responsible for schemes put in place by foreign governments, but is just trying to ensure its people receive equal treatment under those schemes that are in place.
So overseas - Japanese, Japan resident non-Japanese, Japan non-resident non-Japanese: all vaccinated people can use a vaccine passport = equality.
In Japan - Japanese, Japan resident non-Japanese, Japan non-resident non-Japanese: no-one can use a vaccine passport= equality.
So in these negotiations, the Japanese government will like accuse though countries demanding reciprocity of domineering behavior that would force Japan to break its own constitution. However, those countries will see Japan as failing to play ball. With this kind of difference in perspective, these talks may be difficult.
sf2k
So it's just a bold face lie then. Mkay
it's called reciprocity. If it isn't there, then what's the point?
JK
I hope that none of the EU nations does not make a deal unless Japan accepts EU vaccine passport. There are many EU countries with far better covid situation and vaccinated people from these countries are not a threat. Travelling should be opened both ways.
zichi
Free to travel and return with a covid vaccination certificate. Otherwise test and quarantine for those without.
Jack the tuna
99% of people reading this article are foreigners living in Japan that got excited and soon desperate again during the reading….
but one thing is not analyzed: plans to continue requiring travelers entering Japan, including returnees, to quarantine for two weeks even if they have been vaccinated.
that seems that for example an italian tourist can enter Japan , do the 2 weeks quarantine and then is free !! but I’m sure this is not the reality.
When we say , WHY A JAPANESE TOURIST CAN ENTER ITALY WITHOUT QUARANTINE AND AN ITALIAN TOURIST MUST DONTUE QUARANTINE !!!! it’s a mistake , italian tourist CAN NOT ENTER JAPAN AT ALL !!!
so the problem of the reciprocity is much more severe, it’s a complete discrimination!
William77
But many of you fail to comprehend that Japan and Japanese are special and unique in the world,so the rules applied for us gaijin are different and we should all bow and accept such a proposal.
theResident
@William77 - Sadly in this case the rules are NO different.
No - an Italian tourist cannot enter Japan as there is still a ban on Visa Free Entry.
Nibek32
Does this mean they will let vaccinated Japanese citizens into Japan without quarantining, but will require vaccinated visa holder foreigners to quarantine?
adangoia
@KumagaijinToday
I think you are completely out of most logical sense and I seriously doubt you read and completely understood the article meaning, in fact this is NOT talking about PAKISTAN or SRI LANKA "reputation" but it is talking about reaching agreement with other 10 Nations ( clearly mentioned France, Italy, Greece, etc... ) whose Sanitary system is equally ranked excellent and reliable so that the Vaccination traceability can be mutually trustable.
Now, unless you are wrongly assuming that Japan is the only reliable country in the world, I believe that the reciprocity of actions must be the leading road to take with mutual benefits, in other words, what emerge from your words, pretending something without offering the same is a very discriminatory mindset.
tamanegi
It's still a step in the right direction. Safety travel and a safety country.
theResident
@Nibek32: No - Everything would remain unchanged for everybody returning to Japan as it stands.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
No same plan - then quarantine Japan. Either Japan grants the same deal with incomers or house arrest Japanese travelers for 2 weeks like everyone else has...at their expense.
nandakandamanda
At Japan entry.
The article does not make clear the difference between those vaccinated abroad (possibly holding some form of paperwork), and those re-entrants holding a valid Japanese vaccination passport.
It does not address whether or not they would accept their own certificates.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Japan wanting it’s cake and eating it at the same time as always!
John Noun
@theResident
But like clockwork, you're pretty much on every thread Olympic connected
luthierinseattle
I have a Japanese friend who is fully vaccinated and still sitting in quarantine right now. He is not at risk, and is no real risk to the people he encounters. How can Japan expect reciprocity when they insist on quarantining fully-vaccinated citizens and visitors? I would love to come back, am fully vaccinated, and not welcome. You'll let a bunch of unvaccinated athletes in, but not safe, vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated athletes spread, or have the potential to spread, the virus in a way that the vaccinated do not. Iove japan, but come on. Science should be trusted.
smithinjapan
Nibek32: "Does this mean they will let vaccinated Japanese citizens into Japan without quarantining, but will require vaccinated visa holder foreigners to quarantine?"
Yes. TIJ.
louisferdinandc
@jpn_guy thanks for the inputs on the rationale for the lack of reciprocity, I do understand the idea but as a matter of fact that only concerns Japanese citizens. Foreign citizens, including regular residents of Japan, have been and can be at any time denied entry or applied specific conditions without any problem for the constitution. It is the arbitrary behavior that has been constantly exercised during the last 18 months that makes the lack of reciprocity of these potential agreements a reason to scream and cry alone in the bathroom. Japan will obtain that its citizens are freely allowed into the countries concerned, but can still decide that people coming or returning from those countries are treated any way Japan wants, from designated hotel quarantine of 3-7-10 days to pure visa and/or entry denial.
The problem is not really that under such an agreement if me (Italian passport) and my son (Japanese passport) go to Italy we then both have to spend 14 days at home when back. Fair enough. Our choice.
The problem is that my son’s vaccinated Japanese grandma can go to Italy visa free and without quarantine, while his vaccinated Italian grandma cannot even dream of entering Japan anytime soon.
theResident
@smithinjapan: No - It does not.
Brian Wheway
The way the UK vacine passport works is its attached to your passport data base, it tell other countries if you are an at risk person or have criminal records, but it can show through the NHS system that it is all registered, this way the details cant be false.
kurisupisu
Whatever does the elite wish to do to the majority of Japanese?
This biased response is not based on any type of logic and will kill the tourism industry in Japan.
umbrella
No country will accept this unbelievable stupid j “government” idea. Pathetic japan, stupid, japan, just go forth and multiply.
Chibakun
Is the Japanese tourism industry dead yet?
YankeeX
I question whether the J government understands the purpose of the vaccine passport enabling international travel going both ways. OR is it just something they see going on overseas and is trying to emulate without understand the true purpose.
Doc
These vaccine passports are useless anyway when it comes to containing a virus spread.
A vaccinated person could still become infected with Covid-19, and there will be variants (similar to all other flu like viruses) that the vaccine cannot protect against.
The only robust means to control the spread via air travel is to test each passenger just before boarding, and possibly a double check when disembarking the aircraft.
This whole scheme is just another government scam.
DEGGRE
Yes please do it! It is almost one year I am waiting to enter japan, even if vaccinated. I would do the quarantine too, but please open up!
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@jpn_guyToday 12:47 pm JST
Thanks for the input. The funny thing is that this argument is liable to sell better in France or Italy, because both are civil law countries and this kind of positivist legal reasoning would at least be familiar to them. Further, there is no ulterior motive here - economically or politically the advantage is with allowing two-way travel. Thus the block really is likely to be one of juristic principle.
On the other hand, a commitment to equality of all citizens does not mean either in theory or practice that every citizen is under the same concrete legal obligations. Starting with the natural state, humans have a natural right to drive cars on the road. The collective needs of the population justifies the government passing a law to limit this right, and this is considered a justified infringement to the right of liberty (thus not a constitutional violation). But infringement it still is, and infringements should only be where strictly necessary, thus citizens can by fulfilling certain criteria obtain a permit (driving license), which removes their concrete legal obligation to refrain from driving cars. That is not considered a violation of equality.
Analogically, humans have a natural right to move freely on their feet. The collective needs of the population justifies the government passing a law to limit this right by quarantine. I don't think any judiciary has called this a constitutional violation (though I can't say the same for the more "liberal" scholars). On the principle that infringements should only be where strictly necessary, an opportunity should be given for citizens fulfilling certain criteria (getting jabbed) to obtain a permit (vaccine passport) that removes their concrete legal obligation to stay in quarantine.
Why would this be considered a violation of equality, if a driving license is considered acceptable?
didou
Thanks for this explanation
Logical in a way but also completely illogical.
Border crossing and domestic use are two different things.
This vaccine passport will only be for the entering the country. A condition like having a passport, a visa, etc…. Nothing related with the Constitution and equality.
Using it domestically within Japan for any other activities is a different thing and in that case, it could violate the Constitutional commitment to equality of all citizens.
Japan did not hesitate to shut its border for all foreign residents last year and not Japanese. During that time, it did not mention a violation the Constitutional commitment to equality of all citizens. Some analysts or politicians will always find arguments to justify and valid their position
Commodore Perry
Japan loves a stamp card!
Pukey2
HBJ:
Where the sun don't shine?
During this whole time, Japanese tourists and Japanese with no connection to UK have been able to go to the UK AND line up with the locals at airport border control, thus making the lines even more crowded with North American tourists. And up till December, they were taking the same plane with Brits who, unlike the Japanese, had to take PCR tests before boarding. And now they want even more privileges? Yeah, where the sun don't shine.
Alex
Yeah somehow I don’t think this will become a reality…
Dc
Would be nice if there were no vaccine passport .
virusrex
There is a huge difference between not being a perfect measure that would prevent all cases and being useless. For that matter testing is the same, some people will get infected and travel during the window of time where they are still negative to tests.
To prevent cases as much as possible vaccination, testing and quarantine must be used. And as the article finishes this would require equal access to vaccination for everybody in order to be implemented.
kurisupisu
And as usual Japan (using skewed logic) will be the odd man out.
non party
drlucifer
There are alot of questions that need to be asked and answers provided.
First, how long is the validity of this vaccine passport ? Going by what we have seen
with the flu vaccine, the efficacy of the vaccine won’t last more than a year and most pheeople
who had their shots early this year would need to take the vaccine again next year and just like
with the flu vaccine the government won't be footing the bill like it is doing now with the covid-19
vaccine and the cost would be far more expensive than the flu vaccine, a family of four would need
to spend over 30K to get the shots thus out of reach of low income families. The vaccine passport
idea will die a natural death by the end of the year as the fools running the show will finally realize that
the vaccine passport is impeding the economy from bouncing back.
Happy Day
There's no scientific reason to require quarantine of vaccinated foreign travelers or returning residents.
It seems as if they do not trust the proof of vaccinations from foreigners.
Regardless, serious cases of COVID will virtually disappear once all the elderly/vulnerable are vaccinated. That's where the focus should be in order to resume cross-border travel.
Taki Mata
Yes there is. As you've probably heard a thousand times by now: a vaccination does not prevent infection, and by extension not the transmission of a virus. That's what a quarantine has always been for, isolation for the duration of the incubation time, check at the end.
You can of course argue that 14 days of quarantine are unneccesarily long. You can as well argue that negative testing should shorten or entirely forego a quarantine. In the end that all depends on how many undetected cases you are willing to accept. But you really, really can't argue that quarantine, as a general concept or in its current application to the pandemic, is pointless.
Nongaco
No reciprocity is acceptable for these countries as the Japanese tourists will support their economy when spending Yen’s over there
Strangerland
Ahh, the JT armchair scientists once again try to put on an air of intelligence, without realizing they only exposed their lack of it through their comment.
There is most definitely scientific reason to require quarantine upon return. Now whether you agree with it or not is a matter of opinion, But you're entirely wrong when you say there is no scientific reason behind it.
Good job. You tried to look smart. You proved that you're not.