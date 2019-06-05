Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gov't to have national IDs double as health cards by 2023

TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to take more steps to enable people to use national identification cards in place of health insurance certificates at almost all hospitals by March 2023.

The government plans to release a road map containing a set of new programs possibly in August, as the use of My Number ID cards, introduced in 2016, has not proved as popular as it hoped.

As of May 30, only around 17 million My Number ID cards, equivalent to 13.3 percent of the population, have been issued.

The use of the ID as a health insurance card will begin in earnest from March 2021.

In a bid to increase the spread of the national identification system, which incorporates various personal data such as those related to tax and social security, the government plans to roll out a point-earning function in conjunction with the planned consumption tax hike this October.

To avoid any potential bottlenecks with the distribution of the cards in fiscal 2022, each municipality will have its own issuing scheme, and applications will be accepted at an increased number of locations, including public job placement offices, driver's license centers and post offices, according to officials.

The government also outlined plans to launch a portal website which allows users to log in and review details such as their prescription history online.

