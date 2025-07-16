 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Johnrob
national

Japan sees no widespread fentanyl abuse: health minister

TOKYO

Japan does not currently face widespread fentanyl abuse, the health minister said, amid growing international concern over misuse of the deadly opioid in the United States and Europe.

Takamaro Fukuoka said at a press conference that customs authorities had not intercepted any fentanyl over the six years through last year, while pledging to continue working with other countries to crack down on the illegal trade of the drug.

Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that has been linked to a surge in overdose deaths, is used legally in Japan as a medical narcotic, primarily for cancer patients. The drug has drawn global attention for its potency and the risk of death when misused.

The health ministry released a nationwide notice in late June instructing retailers and handlers of precursor chemicals to strengthen compliance and oversight in response to mounting reports of synthetic drug misuse.

Fentanyl, meanwhile, has emerged as a key issue in U.S. tariff negotiations, as President Donald Trump has decided to impose high levies on some nations, criticizing them for insufficient efforts to prevent the flow of the drug into his country.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

