Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A crowd of tourists are seen at Kiyomizu-dera temple in Kyoto in March 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Japan sees record 2.73 mil visitors in December; 25.06 mil for 2023

0 Comments
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Japan welcomed a record number of visitors in December, official data showed on Wednesday, closing out a year of rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure rose to 2.73 million last month from 2.44 million in November, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.

It was the highest-ever number of tourists for the month of December and about 8% higher than the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.

For the full-year 2023, a little more than 25 million visitors arrived in Japan, the agency said.

Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years during the pandemic as the country put up some of the world's strictest border controls. But arrivals bounced back quickly after the government resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October 2022.

Arrivals exceeded 2 million every month since June last year, boosted by a weakening in the yen that makes Japan cheaper compared to other destinations.

Visitors this year are likely to break 2019's record of 31.9 million, but tourist spending last year may have already reached the government's goal of 5 trillion ye, said Teppei Kawanishi, general manager at travel industry consultancy mov Honichi Lab.

Average spending per visitor is about 30% higher than before the pandemic, driven in part by repeat travelers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and other parts of Asia, Kawanishi said.

"Spending levels are very high nowadays," he added.

December saw record arrivals for any single month among people from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, the JNTO said.

That is helping to compensate for a slow recovery in visitors from mainland China, who made up nearly a third of all visitors and 40% of all tourist spending in Japan in 2019. The number of Chinese travelers in December was still 56% below pre-pandemic levels.

Inbound tourism has become a key part of Japan's economic recovery, but a severe shortage of workers is hobbling the sector's ability to keep up with demand.

"The industry cannot cope," said Wanping Aw, managing director of boutique travel agency TokudAw that specialises in private car tours of Japan. "Experienced personnel are burnt out and overworked and have no time to train staff."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

On a related note, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection selected Japan as #12 on its “Safest Places to Travel in 2024” list. I was actually surprised to see Japan so far down the list. But one of the assessment factors is “weather-related emergencies,” and Japan definitely has those now and then.

SAFEST PLACES TO TRAVEL 2024

Canada

Switzerland

Norway

Ireland

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Portugal

Denmark

9 Iceland

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

France

Spain

Brazil

https://www.bhtp.com/blog/safest-places-to-travel/

12. Japan

Rank Last Year: 19

WHY IT’S RANKED HIGHLY

Japan is built on order and regimentation. That allows little room for crime or any other form of untoward behavior. It helps explain why its rates of murder and theft are miniscule. 

WHAT YOU NEED TO WATCH OUT FOR

Nightlife districts. The State Department has reports of harassment of American tourists, drink-spiking, and extortion in the entertainment districts of Roppongi, Kabuki-cho, Shibuya, and Ikebukuro.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING 

“Japan doesn't have any bins because people are expected to carry their own rubbish with them, back home. So be mindful of that when you travel around Japan. Bring a day bag with you.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo