No. of foreign visitors to Japan this year tops 30 mil

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2018 topped 30 million on Tuesday, marking an all-time record on an annual basis, as the country attracted a high proportion of travelers from its Asian neighbors, the Japan Tourism Agency said.
The figure, eclipsing the previous record of 28.69 million set in 2017, is expected to reach around 31 million by the end of this year, although the pace of increase slowed after a number of natural disasters, including earthquakes and torrential rains, hit the country this summer, agency officials said.
With a 30 millionth visitor expected Tuesday, a ceremony was held at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, the main international air gateway to the western Japan region.
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii said the natural disasters caused a temporary decline in foreign visitors, but "overseas promotion paid off."
Japan is aiming to attract 40 million travelers in 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games. To meet the target, the government has eased visa rules, expanded airports for budget airlines and promoted private lodging services to address a shortage of accommodation for tourists.
It is also stepping up efforts to create systems designed to send out more multi-language information at airports and train stations when disasters strike.
"Our goal of 40 million visitors in 2020 is now within our reach," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.
Japan first received more than 10 million foreign visitors in 2013. The number exceeded 20 million for the first time in 2016.
Asian tourists, particularly from China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, again contributed to this year's increase, with the number of visitors in the first half already reaching about 15.89 million, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed.
In September, however, the number on a monthly basis dropped 5.3 percent from a year earlier, recording the first contraction since 2013.
The fall was blamed on the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that rocked Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido on Sept. 6, killing more than 40 people.
Also in September, a typhoon forced the temporary closure of Kansai International Airport. Visitors began to increase again in October.
Many foreign visitors who were affected by natural disasters, including flooding triggered by heavy rains in July and a powerful quake that struck northern Osaka Prefecture in June, have said Japan should provide more information in different languages, particularly concerning transport, in times of emergency.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
thepersoniamnow
Even though it’s more crowded and I’m now bumping into tourists everyday, I’m grateful that they are coming and pumping revenue into Japan. Also am glad that the majority are Korean and Chinese and hopefully we can have new and better relations.
When you travel around and see how people are nice firsthand, you sometimes forget the nationalist dribble they pump into you at home.
Insane Wayne
Take a look at the flights that use Kansai airport. About 80% must come from Asia. I can’t believe that the Japanese are so slow to capitalize on this. They should be building a Pokémon world amusement park or massive game park right near the airport . They really don’t have any intelligent ideas about how to keep them coming. Outside of a tax and trying to pressure tourists to go to rural areas they aren’t wanted there aren’t any plans to keep them coming. They have a perfect chance to combine animation and technology to make something exciting and they don’t make any effort.
Yubaru
Tourism from China, Taiwan, Korea, etc are proof that what what reads in the newspapers and sees on the news about problems with relations between the governments of these countries is just that, problems between the governments and not the people!
Folks shouldnt always believe what they read or hear!
Schopenhauer
Before, foreign visitors came mostly from U.S. and Europe. Today, they are chiefly from other Asian countries. Asians became rich. We cannot communicate with them in English and Chinese and other Asian languages became more necessary.
OssanAmerica
Why can't they just arrive at the airport and visit an amusement park while they are in Japan?
Schopenhauer
People criticize poor English education in Japan but I found many visitors from China and other Asian countries do not understand English. They may not be taught English at schools.
papigiulio
Ugh, please no! I don't mind tourism but this is a bit overkill. How can anyone enjoy this?
jcapan
The folks running the hospitality industry sure are. God, we just read about a woman making takoyaki who's a millionaire. I'm sure all the omiyage retailers are doing splendidly as well. I am thankful that I'm far from ground zero. Kobe gets some trickle-down tourism from the crowds in Kyoto-Osaka-Nara, but it's more than manageable. I have friends and family in Kyoto who aren't profiting from the boom and they're far less sanguine.
Goodlucktoyou
Still no toilets, soap and rubbish bins