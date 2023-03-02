Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Record-high 512 school student suicides reported in 2022

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of suicides among school students in Japan rose by 39 in 2022 from a year earlier to a record high of 512, according to preliminary education ministry data based on multiple government statistics.

Suicides among people aged 19 and under, including those enrolled in schools, are attributed the most to worries about academic underperformance, poor career prospects, and stress related to school and university entrance exams, health ministry data showed.

Of the total, 17 elementary school students died, 143 in junior high school and 352 in senior high school. Suicides by high school boys were notably higher, up 38 to 207.

Elementary school pupils are aged between 6 and 12 in Japan.

The 2022 figure was the highest since comparable data became available in 1980, according to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The ministry compiled the data based on statistics from the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

By month, suicides occurred most in June at 60, followed by 57 in September and 47 in March.

With student worries about grades and career prospects at their worst at the end of the Japanese academic year in March, the education ministry issued a notice to education boards nationwide on Tuesday urging them to provide the best-possible career guidance and to be vigilant in identifying students who are showing signs of stress.

As the number of suicides was higher among high school students, the ministry also asked public high schools to respond to a survey seeking to understand what they are doing to prevent suicides and how they responded in the event one occurred.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sad statistic. But the words 'school student(s)' is redundant. They were students, period.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog