35.5 C - Niigata Pref sees record high temperature for October

The temperature on Saturday rose to 35.5 C in Niigata Prefecture, a record high for the month of October, as warm air stemming from a typhoon moved across the Sea of Japan, the weather agency said.

The temperature logged at 1 p.m. in the city of Joetsu surpassed the previous record high of 35.1 C for October registered on Oct 9, 2013, in Itoigawa, also in Niigata Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency called on the public to guard against heatstroke and heat exhaustion as temperatures topped 30 C in many areas.

