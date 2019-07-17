Record 16.6 mil foreigners visited Japan in 1st half of 2019

A record 16.63 million foreigners visited Japan in the first six months of 2019, up 4.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, on the back of the country's relaxed visa regulations for Chinese and other nationals, a government estimate showed Wednesday.
Spending by foreign visitors in the period through June increased 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.43 trillion yen ($22 billion), also an all-time high, the Japan Tourism Agency said.
But despite Japan's continuing tourism promotion efforts ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the increase in the number of visitors from overseas slowed from the 15.6 percent rise logged in the first half of 2018.
Increasingly souring ties between Japan and South Korea over technology export controls and wartime compensation issues may also cast a shadow over Japan's tourism industry.
The government has set a target of attracting 40 million foreign visitors annually and increasing their spending to 8 trillion yen next year when Japan hosts the games.
By country and region, the largest number of visitors came from China at 4.53 million, up 11.7 percent, thanks to the easing of visa requirements for individual travelers from January and an increase in flight services.
"The impact of the eased visa requirements for China was notable and we expect a continuing rise in the number of visitors," Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Hiroshi Tabata told a press conference.
Visitors from China also spent the highest amount at 895.0 billion yen, followed by visitors from Taiwan at 298.1 billion yen and visitors from South Korea at 276.2 billion yen.
The number of South Korean visitors in the January-June period ranked second after China but fell 3.8 percent to around 3.86 million, the first drop in five years.
Tabata said the impact of chilled bilateral ties had been limited so far but added he "cannot rule out" the possibility that South Koreans will start to refrain from traveling to Japan depending on public sentiment in their country.
The number of visitors from Taiwan was the third largest at around 2.48 million, down 1.0 percent.
The rate of increase was highest for visitors from Vietnam at 30.3 percent, followed by Russia at 20.4 percent.
In June alone, a total of 2.88 million foreigners traveled to Japan, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier, marking a record for the month. Chinese were the largest group at a record 880,700, up 15.7 percent.
South Korea was also among over a dozen countries and regions that set respective records for June, with the number of visitors edging up 0.9 percent to 611,900.
To attract more foreign tourists to Japan, the government has eased visa rules, expanded airports for budget airlines and has promoted private lodging services to address an accommodation shortage.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Chip Star
That's. Lot of money being pumped into the Japanese economy. You're welcome, Japan.
vanityofvanities
I have my website introducing festivals of Tokyo. But I cannot find much fun in festivals held in Tokyo. Big and good festivals are found in other cities outside of Tokyo where an entire city rally around for their events. Asakusa in the picture is not much fun for me. Old Tokyo were all destroyed by the W.W. II. air raids. Tokyo may be good only for shoppers. Ginza, Roppongi, Shinjuku... they are not Japan. Go to Kansai including Kyoto and Nara to find old Japan.
Yubaru
Currently at nearly 17 million, and a goal nearly 2.5 times MORE than current, NO THANK YOU!
Just increasing tourism, in the current climate, is asking for a crap load of problems on top of the ones that are currently brewing!
It's not just foreign tourists that are a problem, but increasing numbers of Japanese tourists, especially since the start of the LCC airlines, has made it cheaper for people to fly all over the place here.
There is even a Okinawa soba shop in Ishigaki, run by a guy from mainland, that is now refusing service to Japanese customers because their manners are crap!
It's problems like these, that are going to increase and the government has no plans nor ideas, on how to control it, moving forward!
oldman_13
Good for them. Despite the haters, Japan continues to increase its tourism numbers.
SaikoPhysco
Interesting.... that is a lot of visitors. I'm sorry JT but I wonder if Japan will put a cap on the number of visitors any one country could have visiting Japan at one time. I mean, it could be a security issue. However that said, great news and the extra revenue will do wonders for Japan's economy.
Do the hustle
Interesting comment! Which haters are you referring to? The Japanese like in Niseko? The hate of tourists is solely a Japanese thing. They want the tourist dollar but expect the tourist to have a mastery of both Japanese language and culture. There are still thousands of hotels and restaurants that will not allow foreigners.
Jimizo
Yes, they are. They are also fun. I’ve had great times in all three.