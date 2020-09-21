Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cram into an alley in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tourist spots in Tokyo busy during Silver Week holidays

TOKYO

People flocked to domestic tourist spots on Monday, the third day of the Silver Week holidays which end Tuesday.

Although Japan confirmed on Monday 312 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally in a week, that didn't stop people from going out.

Last Tuesday the Tokyo metropolitan government lifted a request for alcohol-serving business operators such as restaurants and bars in the capital's 23 wards to close at 10 p.m.

The reduction in infections also prompted the central government to relax a rule limiting the size of crowds at sports matches, movie theaters and other events, starting on Saturday, the first day of the four-day holiday through Tuesday.

People appeared less cautious about traveling and returned to tourist spots on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, local store and restaurant operators said.

Hayato Nozaki, 34, who works for a Japanese restaurant in Asakusa, one of the most popular tourist spots in Tokyo, said he had not seen the area so crowded with tourists for a while.

"As we had long been in a severe situation, this is a relief," he said. "But I'm also worried that virus infections may surge again."

Next week the numbers will be up in Japan as the virus will have had myriad vectors to spread!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good to see.

People around the world are fed up with unnecessary restrictions, some turning to violent protests.

Latest research shows that those who died from coronavirus had multiple underlying conditions and it may not be as infectious as previously thought.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

