Tourist spots in Tokyo busy during Silver Week holidays

People cram into an alley in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Monday.

People flocked to domestic tourist spots on Monday, the third day of the Silver Week holidays which end Tuesday.

Although Japan confirmed on Monday 312 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally in a week, that didn't stop people from going out.

Last Tuesday the Tokyo metropolitan government lifted a request for alcohol-serving business operators such as restaurants and bars in the capital's 23 wards to close at 10 p.m.

The reduction in infections also prompted the central government to relax a rule limiting the size of crowds at sports matches, movie theaters and other events, starting on Saturday, the first day of the four-day holiday through Tuesday.

People appeared less cautious about traveling and returned to tourist spots on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, local store and restaurant operators said.

Hayato Nozaki, 34, who works for a Japanese restaurant in Asakusa, one of the most popular tourist spots in Tokyo, said he had not seen the area so crowded with tourists for a while.

"As we had long been in a severe situation, this is a relief," he said. "But I'm also worried that virus infections may surge again."

