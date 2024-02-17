Japan Self-Defense Forces' top officer hospitalized from overwork

Gen Yoshihide Yoshida, the top uniformed officer of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, has been hospitalized due to overwork and is expected to remain absent for a while, the government said.

Yoshida, the 61-year-old chief of the SDF Joint Staff, on Thursday went to the Self-Defense Forces' Central Hospital in Tokyo, where he was admitted after developing a fever. It is not yet clear when he will be discharged.

He will remain hospitalized "for a while, just in case," the Joint Staff Office said in a press release.

Lt Gen Kenichiro Nagumo, vice chief of the Joint Staff, will fulfill Yoshida's duties during his absence, though Yoshida remains able to communicate with other officials by phone and email, according to the Defense Ministry.

Yoshida took up his current position in March 2023 after serving as the Ground Self-Defense Force's chief of staff.

© KYODO