Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan sends three vessels to South China Sea in anti-submarine exercise

0 Comments
TOKYO/BEIJING

Japan's Maritime Self-defense Force conducted anti-submarine drills in the South China Sea on Friday, deploying three vessels including a helicopter aircraft carrier and a submarine, according to the Japanese defense ministry.

The purpose of the exercise was "to boost their tactical capability", the ministry said in a statement Saturday, without giving more details on the geographical location of the drills.

The three vessels will stop at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam over the weekend to replenish supplies, the statement said.

The ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Nearly all of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea are claimed by China, which has established military outposts on artificial islands in the area. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the sea.

The United States has accused China of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbors who might want to exploit the area's extensive oil and gas reserves.

China's state-backed Global Times newspaper, noting the latest Japanese drills, said on Saturday that the frequent conducting of military activities in the South China Sea is not conducive to the security and stability of the area, and is firmly opposed by China.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has always kept a high level of alert, defending China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, said the newspaper, which is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The Global Times said Japanese warships had recently carried out activities in the South China Sea, with a helicopter aircraft carrier spotted on satellite on Sept 5.

On Friday, a Chinese military spokesperson said the U.S. destroyer John McCain had entered waters around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea without China's permission, and urged the United States to stop "such provocative actions".

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel