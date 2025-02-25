 Japan Today
Japan says it sent MSDF personnel to Black Sea mine-sweeping exercise in 2024

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan sent 10 Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to a multinational mine-sweeping exercise in the Black Sea in September 2024 as part of its cooperation with Ukraine, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday.

The Sea Breeze exercise, cohosted by the United States and Ukraine since 1997, aims to promote freedom of navigation, stability and security in the region. Japan first took part in 2021 by sending an observer, the Defense Ministry said.

Nakatani told a regular press conference that the safety of MSDF personnel during the training, held in Bulgaria's territorial waters last year, was ensured through coordination with coastal countries, dismissing concerns about drifting mines.

Asked why the MSDF had not made public that it had sent personnel, Nakatani said, "We did not actively announce it in consideration of various factors, such as the fact that no vessels were dispatched and only a small number of members participated."

1 Comment
A great move: much will have to be done to clean up after russia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

