national

Japan set to extend maximum lifespan of nuclear plants beyond 60 years

6 Comments
TOKYO

The head of Japan's nuclear regulator says a rule that limits the operating life of nuclear power plants to a maximum of 60 years is expected to be removed from the country's regulations.

The possible change is in line with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's goal of extending the lifespan to reduce carbon emissions and provide a stable electricity supply. Still, public concern over the safety of nuclear facilities is deep-seated in Japan following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

"We can assure you that strict regulations will never be compromised," said Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Following the nuclear crisis triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, Japan introduced stringent safety standards limiting nuclear reactors' service period to 40 years in principle.

However, that period can be extended once by 20 years if safety upgrades are made and a reactor passes the regulation authority's screening.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Wednesday it would determine the plants' operational service per a regulation under its jurisdiction, and its plan was approved by the regulatory body.

The NRA plans to create a system to ensure each aging nuclear power plant's safety.

Well, that's all settled

Well, that's all settled

3 ( +3 / -0 )

So we can start the countdown until he has to resign after regulations are found to have been compromised…I give it a year.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Extended until disaster really happened, just wait for another Fukushima.

Extended until disaster really happened, just wait for another Fukushima.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Oh boy. I wonder this statement will age as well as the nuclear power plants.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

well, that should take 20 years in itself.... 

well, that should take 20 years in itself....

0 ( +1 / -1 )

*"We can assure you that strict regulations will never be compromised," said Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority**.*

Tell that to the hundreds of thousands of people who were displaced after the manmade Fukushima disaster.

It's easy to win a game when you keep changing the rules to suit yourself.

Decommossioning and rebuilding these aging plants is way too expensive to make it a viable option. Therefore, they must keep on refurbishing them which is also at a huge cost. Tell me again how nuclear power is cheap and safe. The Australian government is talking about building nuclear power plants in Australia. The massive costs of building and maintaining are ridiculous and the Australian people are against it 100%!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not really up to them.

Like the Fukushima plant, the life span could end abruptly

0 ( +0 / -0 )

