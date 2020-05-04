Japan extends virus state of emergency until May 31

Japan's government on Monday decided to extend its nationwide state of emergency until May 31 as it braces for a lengthy battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared an initial month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other regions on April 7, later expanding it to cover the entire country.
It was to expire on Wednesday, but Abe will formally announce the extension to May 31 and give further details at a press conference at 6 p.m. Monday.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said she had asked Abe's minister responsible for measures to control the virus outbreak, Yasutoshi Nishimura, about the government's plan for an extension.
"He told me they were putting it together for an extension to May 31," Koike said in a video message to residents late Sunday.
As experts met Monday, Nishimura warned the battle against the virus was far from over.
"Preparing for the fact that it will take a long time to deal with this infectious disease, I'd like you to propose concrete examples of a new way of life that would enable people to prevent infections while maintaining social and economic activities," he told a gathering of experts.
Japan's state of emergency is significantly less restrictive than measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States. It allows governors to urge people stay at home and call on businesses to stay shut.
But officials cannot compel citizens to comply, and there are no punishments for those who fail to do so.
Local reports said the government would continue to urge residents in 13 high-risk prefectures, including Japan's biggest cities, to cut person-to-person contact by 80 percent and exercise other strict social distancing rules.
But parks, museums, libraries and some other facilities are likely to be allowed to reopen so long as they take anti-virus measures.
For the rest of Japan, prefectures will be allowed to loosen restrictions on business closures and small gatherings but residents will still be asked not to travel outside their home regions. Bars and nightclubs will be asked to remain shut.
Japan has reported a comparatively small scale outbreak, with more than 15,000 infections and 510 deaths so far.
But there have been persistent fears about a spike in infections that could quickly overwhelm the country's healthcare system.
Doctors' associations have warned that hospitals are already stretched thin, with officials in Osaka even calling for donations of raincoats to serve as protective equipment for health workers stuck using trash bags.
Measures have been implemented to try to ease the pressure, including sending coronavirus patients with mild symptoms to hotels for quarantine rather than keeping them in overcrowded hospitals.
The government has also said it is increasing testing capacity but continues to face criticism for the relatively low numbers of tests being carried out, in part because of stringent criteria.© 2020 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
Bjorn Tomention
So maybe if you do get sick check into a hotel and send Abe the bill ?
As reported earlier you cant get into a hospital coz they are too scared to take you.
Sorry state of affairs isnt it Abe, hope you have very very deep pockets because this mess is going to cost your precious economy far more than you could ever have dreamed of due to your incompetence and mishandling of the whole damn thing.,
Meanwhile the citizens can only hope they or their elderly do not get this damn virus becuase basically there is no help !
Kobe White Bar Owner
It’s official now.
Bob
As a freelancer I will be responsible following the proper guidelines for cleanliness, as per medical advice. But, and let me be as clear as clear can be, I will earn a living and support my family and will not cowtow to bureaucrats playing, as gods, in smokey hollowed backrooms, with the working class people’s fate.
tamanegi
"Japan has reported a comparatively small scale outbreak, with more than 15,000 infections and 510 deaths so far"
With rigorous and efficient testing South Korea has had around 10500 infections and just over 250 deaths.
They had zero new infections yesterday.
Japan is still reporting infections, hospitalizations and deaths all over the country.
Dan Lavender
what lockdown?
still waiting for my tiny stained masks and my ¥100,000...
Seems like everything takes forever here...
what a loada bureaucracy!!!
Lamilly
Still relatively low death rates. Now there is a link with obesity and the virus, USA and Europe will always have large death rates compared to Asia and Africa,. Whatever happens doubt Japan will rival USA and European death numbers
Mirai Hayashi
Looks like we're in it for a quite a long time....no one is taken this seriously, and too many people out and about
Blacklabel
well if you have no goal, its kind of easy to say you havent met the non existent goal and just extend stay at home some more. nothing has really been implemented to make things any better since the very first day.
just a policy of avoidance and keep those evil bars and izakayas closed, with no option to reopen even if they take "anti virus" measures, whatever those actually are.
Tom
Hmmm...makes it difficult for me and others whether to support, organize and open up beach houses this summer as the planning is starting and construction will begin soon.
I talked with several new restaurant owners and they are in trouble after putting money down for rent, equipment etc. Technically they do not have to follow suggestions put forth by Abe.
Bob up above is definitely going his own route and has a vision.
The whole reality of the situation is quite strange. What is this new world order? Where was it really started and what is the end goal?