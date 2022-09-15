Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stroll at Kiyomizu-dera temple, a popular attraction among tourists, in Kyoto
Visitors stroll at Kiyomizu-dera temple, a popular attraction among tourists, in Kyoto, on June 18. Photo: Reuters/Satoshi Sugiyama
Japan set to waive some visa requirements in October to boost tourism: Nikkei

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is expected to waive visa requirements for certain tourists and remove a limit on daily arrivals in October as it aims to benefit from a rebound in global tourism, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Following the change, Japan will not require visas for short-term travelers from the United States and certain other countries, and will scrap the daily entry cap of 50,000 people, the media outlet said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the changes in the coming days, the report said.

With the yen languishing near a 24-year low against the dollar, owing to a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the Japanese government could benefit from capitalizing on the increased buying power of tourists by easing travel requirements, the report added.

Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travelers to 50,000 from 20,000, and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

Before the pandemic, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions.

Hopefully Canada! Would love to visit my son.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, ‘certain tourists’ will be able to enter Japan?

I would not be holding onto the thought of visiting Japan anytime soon this yearns a tourist.

Personally, I would enjoy Thailand with its laid back feel and most importantly, only the need for a negative PCR test or a double vaccination which most people have already, in contrast to Japan that needs 3 or whatever arbitrary number is rolled out …

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

By the way, feeling really discourage, almost 3 years since I last saw him!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Tourists will NOT turn around this economy. Their input to the economy will be a drop in the bucket compared to the waste through ignorant government management.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Vivian, it has been 3 years since I last saw her as well. We stayed in touch but this was not right and not our fault.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hurry up, there’s a bunch of women waiting for me to get in.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@travelbagaijin Thankyou for your answer,I hope you keep hope and good spirits too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So 1). VISA FREE ENTRY for USA citizens...and other countries.... 2). NO tour groups...enter alone...BUY your own ticket.....

3). Currently IS THERE A COVID TEST REQUIREMENT TO BOARD ANY FLIGHT TO JAPAN ????

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's infection measures are still poor despite many deaths.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Waiving visas won’t boost the economy much. Even before the pandemic, foreign tourism accounted for less than one percent of Japan’s GDP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

