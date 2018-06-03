Gov't panel sets goals for companies to prevent deaths from overwork

A health ministry panel has unveiled a draft plan to have at least 10 percent of Japanese companies introduce fixed rest hours for employees by 2020 as the country seeks to eliminate deaths from overwork.

Setting numerical targets is expected to help promote the so-called interval system amid calls from relatives of people who have died as a result of the country's notoriously long working hours.

But the draft plan did not state how long employees should rest. The European Union, for instance, requires employers in member states to ensure their staff get at least 11 consecutive hours of daily rest.

The Japanese government plans to adopt the latest plan for revising countermeasures for overwork deaths at a cabinet meeting around July.

A health ministry survey in 2017 showed only 1.4 percent of Japanese companies had introduced an interval system and more than 90 percent said they had no plans to introduce or consider such a system.

Measures against workplace harassment and monitoring of companies suspected of overworking their employees were also included in the plan.

The issue of death from overwork, known as karoshi in Japanese, came under the spotlight after the 2015 suicide of a 24-year-old employee at advertising giant Dentsu Inc was recognized by labor inspectors as due to overwork, sparking a national debate on the severe working conditions endured by many people in the country.

Japan saw 107 karoshi cases, and 84 suicides and suicide attempts prompted by overwork in fiscal 2016. Experts say the figures are only the tip of the iceberg as many cases go unreported.

