 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An ambulance in Tokyo Image: iStock/Marco_Piunti
national

Japan sets new record for heat-related ambulance transport incidents

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan set a new record for ambulance transports due to heat-related illness this summer, the government said Wednesday, surpassing last year's figure amid unprecedented heat waves and an unusually early end to the rainy season.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in preliminary data that 99,573 people across Japan were taken to hospitals for heat-related illness between May 1 and Sunday. The figure exceeded the 97,578 cases recorded from May through September last year.

In 2025, there were 116 deaths, while 2,201 people suffered severe symptoms that led to hospitalizations of over three weeks, and 34,063 had moderate cases that needed shorter hospital stays. More than half of the patients were aged 65 or older.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the country's average temperature in June through August was 2.36 C above normal, the highest since records began in 1898, while the rainy season ended in late June in some regions, the earliest since 1951.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel