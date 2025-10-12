Japan sets new record for latest-ever extremely hot day

Japan's record for the latest date temperatures have reached 35 C or higher was broken Sunday in Kagoshima Prefecture, as the western part of the archipelago was blanketed by high pressure, the weather agency said.

The mercury rose to 35.0 C in the town of Kimotsuki in the southwestern prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The previous record was set on Oct 9, 2013, in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.

Sunny weather pushed up temperatures on Sunday, with 142 of the 914 observation points nationwide measuring 30 C and higher as of 4 p.m.

More than 30 locations logged record October highs.

