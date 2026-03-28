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Japan sets number of bears to be captured by FY2026

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TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday formulated a road map to tackle damage caused by bears, setting targets for the number to be captured in each region through fiscal 2030 based on current population estimates.

It also set a goal of having 2,500 municipal staff engaged in bear capture operations, three times the current level, and specified equipment targets of 10,000 box traps and 20,000 units of bear spray to strengthen local government systems.

The road map comes as the government has been bolstering measures amid a recent rise in bear intrusions and sightings in urban areas partly due to food scarcity in their natural habitats.

The capture target in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan -- where many incidents of damage caused by the bears have been reported -- was set at 12,000, while the figure for the Chubu region in central Japan was 11,000. For the Kanto region around Tokyo, it was set at 2,000.

As for Hokkaido, which is home to brown bears, the target was set at 12,540 between fiscal 2025 and 2034.

For fiscal 2026 alone, authorities aim to capture 3,800 bears in Tohoku.

These figures are provisional, with Japan's Environment Ministry planning to conduct a nationwide survey in fiscal 2026 using a standardized method to estimate the bear population, starting with the Tohoku region.

Local governments will then use the results to set appropriate capture targets.

The road map is based on a package of countermeasures against bear damage compiled last November.

"We plan to implement steps with priority given to public safety," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during a meeting of relevant ministers.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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bear #1 to bear #2, i don't have to run fast, just faster than you.

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