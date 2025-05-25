Japan sets rules on name readings to curb flashy 'kirakira' names

Japan will impose rules on Monday on how children's names in Chinese characters are pronounced, amid growing concern over what are known as kirakira names -- flashy or unusual readings that have stirred debate.

The move is part of the enforcement of a revised law requiring all names in the national family registry to include phonetic readings, which will effectively ban interpretations considered too disconnected from the characters used.

Under the legislation, only widely accepted readings will be allowed. Parents can no longer give names readings unrelated to the meaning or standard pronunciation -- a practice that has caused confusion in schools, hospitals and public services.

Prohibited readings cover cases where names are pronounced in unexpected or contradictory ways, such as giving a traditional name a misleading or foreign-sounding twist. In contrast, nonstandard readings based on established usage are permitted.

Authorities will send postcards to households with name pronunciations from the registry. Residents can request corrections within a year. For newborns, parents may be asked to explain readings, with unclear cases referred to legal affairs bureaus.

