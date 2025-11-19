The Japanese government has set up a new organization headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to tackle the country's population crisis, holding its first meeting with relevant ministers.
The new "population strategy headquarters" command body will coordinate a wide range of policies, including implementing measures to address the declining birthrate, providing support for child-rearing and promoting regional revitalization.
"We will comprehensively implement measures to deal with depopulation to create a society that enables everyone to live where they choose," Takaichi said, specifically referencing the challenges facing regional Japan.
She added that the organization will consider supporting municipal governments in overcoming their declining population while at the same time working to revitalize their economies.
Concrete measures are expected to be discussed among the Children and Families Agency, the Cabinet Office and other ministries, under the command body.
The organization was established after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed in their coalition deal in October to launch a population decline task force inside the government.
In her policy speech after taking office on Oct 21, Takaichi described the shrinking population as "Japan's greatest problem" and pledged a concrete framework for considering countermeasures.© KYODO
8 Comments
Spitfire
Lol.
40 years too late.
fallaffel
Sounds like Mission Impossible, but good luck!
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
It's done
Cephus
"Japan sets up new command body to tackle population crisis."
Excellent, where there is will there is way.
Yotomaya
Higher wages? More accessible and affordable childcare? Implementing policies for better work-life balance that enables people to socialise more and form meaningful connections?
Can people who are not ethnically Japanese choose to live in Japan without being ostracized and, along with their children, constantly reminded that they don't belong here?
Looking forward to the new government body tackling all these issues!
tamanegi
This is a joke..right?
Rivera
Toooioooo late the population for the Japanese are gonna keep declining while the GAIJIN keeps increasing
koiwaicoffee
Yet another group of old bureaucrats holding endless meetings where various matters will be discussed, only to arrive at some recommendations that will be promptly faxed somewhere else for later consideration.