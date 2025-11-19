"Japan sets up new command body to tackle population crisis."

The Japanese government has set up a new organization headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to tackle the country's population crisis, holding its first meeting with relevant ministers.

The new "population strategy headquarters" command body will coordinate a wide range of policies, including implementing measures to address the declining birthrate, providing support for child-rearing and promoting regional revitalization.

"We will comprehensively implement measures to deal with depopulation to create a society that enables everyone to live where they choose," Takaichi said, specifically referencing the challenges facing regional Japan.

She added that the organization will consider supporting municipal governments in overcoming their declining population while at the same time working to revitalize their economies.

Concrete measures are expected to be discussed among the Children and Families Agency, the Cabinet Office and other ministries, under the command body.

The organization was established after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed in their coalition deal in October to launch a population decline task force inside the government.

In her policy speech after taking office on Oct 21, Takaichi described the shrinking population as "Japan's greatest problem" and pledged a concrete framework for considering countermeasures.

