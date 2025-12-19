Bullet train transforms into moving disco

JR Central on Friday held a disco event in a Tokaido bullet train car complete with a dance floor, with DJ KOO of Japanese pop group TRF performing for dancing passengers.

The event, held in the so-called shinkansen disco car, was staged just ahead of 100 years since the start of the Showa era, which spanned from 1926 to 1989, during a run between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations.

Some 32 passengers, along with a DJ from Maharaja Roppongi -- a symbol of the disco boom during Japan's bubble economy in the late 1980s -- enjoyed nostalgic disco hits.

The event recreates the 1988 "event car" disco once held on the same line. Organizers chartered a shinkansen car.

