Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan shogi prodigy Fujii, all 8 titles holder, receives PM's Award

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese shogi prodigy Sota Fujii received the Prime Minister's Award on Monday for his achievement in becoming the first player ever to hold all eight major titles in the traditional board game.

The government commended the 21-year-old player, who secured the last remaining Oza title in October, for inspiring dreams and hopes among the public while contributing significantly to the development of Japan's culture.

After receiving the award from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Fujii told reporters that he was "extremely honored" and he had a "wonderful time" during the ceremony held at the premier's official residence earlier in the day.

Before Fujii, the government had given the award to 35 individuals and 16 groups, including athletes, cultural figures and astronauts. He has completed the eight-title sweep since becoming the youngest-ever title holder at age 17 in 2020.

Critics, however, argue that prime ministers often utilize the prize or the People's Honor Award, another one for individuals and groups with great feats, to capitalize on the popular recipients and appeal to voters when their support rates are sluggish.

The approval ratings for Kishida's Cabinet have tumbled to the lowest levels since he became prime minister in October 2021, recent opinion polls showed.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Dutch Slope

GaijinPot Travel

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo