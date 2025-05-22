 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Instead of using gunpowder to shoot an artillery shell, railgun technology uses electromagnetic energy to fire off a projectile along a set of rails at ultra-high velocity Image: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force/AFP
national

Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defense expo

0 Comments
MAKUHARI, Chiba

As Japan's biggest defense exhibition kicked off this week, visitors got a close-up look at a model of its futuristic "railgun" that its makers hope will be able to shoot down hypersonic missiles.

Instead of gunpowder, railgun technology uses electromagnetic energy to fire a projectile along a set of rails at ultra-high velocity.

The round will then in theory destroy the target, which could be an enemy ship, drone or incoming ballistic missile, solely with its vast kinetic energy.

Other countries, including the United States, China, France and Germany, are also developing the technology, but Japan's navy last year claimed a world first by test-firing a railgun on a ship.

"A railgun is a gun of the future that fires bullets with electrical energy, unlike conventional artillery," an official from the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) within Japan's Ministry of Defense told AFP.

"It is expected that threats that can only be dealt with by railguns will emerge in the future," said the official, who did not want to be named.

The three-day DSEI Japan Conference defense fair, which began on Wednesday, comes as Japan adopts a more assertive defence policy and looks to sell more military equipment to other countries.

In particular, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Germany's Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS) are competing for a major contract to supply the Australian navy with new warships.

Winning the multi-billion-dollar Project Sea 3000 contract to supply Australia with Mogami-class frigates would be Japan's largest postwar military export order, according to Japanese media.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog