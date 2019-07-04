Japan, Singapore passports offer widest simplified global access

Japan and Singapore passport holders enjoy the widest global mobility, with both nations offered visa-free or visa-on-arrival status by 189 countries, a quarterly survey has revealed.

Japan has enjoyed an 18-month reign at the top since replacing Germany at the start of 2018, according to the study on passport power released by Henley & Partners Holdings Ltd. on Tuesday.

South Korea came next alongside Finland and Germany on 187 countries, while Afghanistan placed bottom with 25.

Ranking leaders in 2014, the United States and Britain have fallen to their lowest position since 2010, with their passports facilitating simplified access to 183 countries.

The study said Britain's "once-strong position looks increasingly uncertain," given its impending exit from the European Union and prolonged confusion about the terms of its departure.

The survey covers 199 passports and whether they get visa-free or visa-on-arrival status at 227 destinations, based on data from the International Air Transport Association and Henry & Partners' independent research.

