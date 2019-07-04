Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, Singapore passports offer widest simplified global access

0 Comments
LONDON

Japan and Singapore passport holders enjoy the widest global mobility, with both nations offered visa-free or visa-on-arrival status by 189 countries, a quarterly survey has revealed.

Japan has enjoyed an 18-month reign at the top since replacing Germany at the start of 2018, according to the study on passport power released by Henley & Partners Holdings Ltd. on Tuesday.

South Korea came next alongside Finland and Germany on 187 countries, while Afghanistan placed bottom with 25.

Ranking leaders in 2014, the United States and Britain have fallen to their lowest position since 2010, with their passports facilitating simplified access to 183 countries.

The study said Britain's "once-strong position looks increasingly uncertain," given its impending exit from the European Union and prolonged confusion about the terms of its departure.

The survey covers 199 passports and whether they get visa-free or visa-on-arrival status at 227 destinations, based on data from the International Air Transport Association and Henry & Partners' independent research.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

Here Are Some of the Funniest Tweets About That Viral Japanese Zoo Escape Drill Video

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Tatsukushi Marine Park

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Food & Drink

Good Morning Cafe Nowadays: The Ideal All-Rounder Cafe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog