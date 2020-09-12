Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan, Singapore to resume short-term business travel from Sept 18

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will resume short-term business travel with Singapore from Sept 18, marking the first time that Tokyo has decided to allow the entry of businesspeople without requiring a 14-day self-isolation period amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

"It will be an important step forward as Japan gradually resumes international travel," Motegi said at a press conference. "There have been great business needs for travel between Japan and Singapore, such as in areas of finance and logistics."

The business exchanges will be allowed under conditions such as pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus testing, presentation of an itinerary of their stay, limitation of their travel to between where they are staying and the workplace and not using public transportation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The resumption was announced in a joint statement by Motegi and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, in which they said it will help "restore connectivity and support economic recovery" for the two countries.

Japan has already restarted travel for expatriates and other long-term residents with Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. But in the arrangements, they will have to stay at home or a designated location for 14 days after arrivals.

Japan is also in talks with Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, New Zealand and South Korea to ease travel restrictions.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel