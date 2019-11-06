Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A snow crab that fetched a record 5 million yen at the first auction of the season is shown at Tottori port. Photo: KYODO
national

Snow crab fetches record ¥5 mil at auction in Tottori

TOTTORI

A snow crab caught in Tottori Prefecture attracted the highest-ever bid for a crab at auction of 5 million yen, the prefecture said Thursday.

The Itsukiboshi high-end crab weighing 1.24 kilograms with a 14.6-centimeter shell was caught after the fishing season began in the region at midnight Tuesday. It was sold at the season's first auction in the port of Tottori city.

The successful bidder was local crab seller Kanemasa Hamashita Shoten. It paid 2 million yen at last year's first auction for an Itsukiboshi crab. The bid price at the time was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the highest ever for a crab.

"We came to this year's first auction hoping that we would bid the world's highest price again," a company official said. "I believe it is a good crab filled with meat."

The crab will be sold to a restaurant in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, the company said.

The prefecture adopted stricter rules on the size and the amount of the crabs that can be caught from Dec 10 last year after the catch nearly surpassed the total allowable amount allocated for the prefecture last fishing season due to fair weather.

To prevent overfishing, fishing operators will have more holidays this season and avoid catching small crabs, the prefecture said.

The season's first auction held in the town of Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday saw a bid of 3 million yen for a snow crab weighing 1.2 kg.

Crab!!

i gotta join the crab buying business if there is that much money to throw round!

So what I'm hearing is the same guy outbid himself a year later and paid more than twice what he paid last year?

I can't attach that kind of value to a crab. Congratulations to him. Wonder what he will pay next year.

Obscene, self-aggrandizing behaviour.

"I believe it is a good crab filled with meat."

At over 40 grand a kilo it would want to be unbelievably exquisite crab. How ridiculously absurd!

