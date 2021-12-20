Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan space agency starts recruiting astronauts for 1st time in 13 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

For the first time in 13 years, Japan's space agency on Monday started recruiting new astronauts to carry out missions on the International Space Station and participate in a U.S.-led lunar exploration program.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency aims to finish the recruitment drive by February 2023, accepting applications through March 4 next year. Applicants selected after initial screening will go through four rounds of examinations, according to JAXA.

Details about the recruitment are available on the JAXA's website. While no experience in space or related fields is required, JAXA is seeking applicants with at least three years of work experience as of the end of March 2022.

"We would like applicants to show us their work experience regardless of the form of employment whether it be permanent employment, contract work, self-employment or a research job," the agency says on its website.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo