Japan space agency unveils ANA's training of astronaut candidates

Japan's space agency on Monday unveiled to the media part of its basic training for astronaut candidates with the help of ANA Holdings Inc. in a bid to better prepare future space travelers.

At the training facility of ANA, the parent company of All Nippon Airways Co, Ayu Yoneda and Makoto Suwa were tested for their ability to cope with emergencies inside the Japanese airline's Boeing 777 flight simulator.

The two were selected last year by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency as astronaut candidates after it opened recruitment for the first time in 13 years in 2021.

ANA was commissioned to conduct part of the training that deals with preparing astronauts mentally for their space missions, looking into their skills such as leadership, teamwork and decision-making.

The training started in April last year and is expected to last through October this year. It helps candidates acquire the necessary knowledge and skills required of astronauts.

It is the first time a private company has taken part in the agency's training for an extensive period of time and JAXA said it is ramping up collaboration with private companies to sustainably offer training for future astronauts.

After the training, the agency's review committee will formally decide as to whether they are fit to be astronauts, JAXA said.

In Monday's training exercise, the two candidates experienced virtual flights between Tokyo and Osaka, with an instructor watching how they responded to sudden emergencies such as an engine failure and bad weather.

"While we are in the air, we need to share our views rather than make decisions by ourselves," Yoneda, a former surgeon, said after the training. "I think the same thing can be said of the International Space Station. We have to respond to dangers as a team."

Suwa, a former World Bank official, said, "The training focused on flying a plane safely under time pressure. I think it will be very helpful in space too."

© KYODO