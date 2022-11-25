Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Vice President Hiroshi Sasaki (L) bows in apology during a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan space research team tampered with experiment data: JAXA

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's space agency said Friday that one of its research teams tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.

The team, headed by 58-year-old astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, "fabricated," as well as "altered large amounts of data" concerning the psychological well-being of participants in the experiment, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said at a press conference.

Although not believed to be directly involved in the misconduct, Furukawa bore partial responsibility as he had a "supervisory role" in the experiment, JAXA Vice President Hiroshi Sasaki said.

Sasaki said the astronaut will face the "appropriate" disciplinary action but added that changes to Furukawa's voyage to the ISS planned for next year have "not been considered."

Apologizing for the incident, Sasaki said, "sloppy management of the experiment has damaged the credibility of (our) research data and the scientific value of research as a whole."

The experiment involved 40 people confined to a closed environment for about two weeks at a facility in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, between 2016 and 2017 to assess their stress levels and mental well-being.

Furukawa became the third Japanese to have completed a long-term mission in space, after Koichi Wakata and Soichi Noguchi, when he traveled aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz and stayed at the ISS for 165 days.

He was officially certified as an astronaut in 2001 after working as a gastrointestinal surgeon.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So tampering with actual result not only done by business world

https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Truck-maker-Hino-reveals-years-of-faked-emissions-data

but also from researcher too in Japan, that's happened in the past

https://www.science.org/content/article/riken-panel-finds-misconduct-reprogrammed-stem-cell-papers

Both of them like to bow on the front of public these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Winter Travel Jobs in Japan are Poppin’

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog