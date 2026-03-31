Japan spots Chinese survey ship operating in disputed waters

Japan's Coast Guard said it had confirmed a ‌Chinese marine research vessel was operating in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) west-northwest of Uotsuri ‌Island on Monday and ⁠had demanded that the activity ⁠be ⁠halted.

The island is part of ‌a chain of islands claimed by both ⁠countries. ⁠China and Japan have faced off in the waters around the islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands ⁠and China calls Diaoyu, ⁠deploying patrol boats and ‌urging the other to leave the area.

The Chinese oceanographic survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 22 was spotted ‌around 1:30 p.m., about 37 nautical miles (69 km) from Uotsuri Island, and was seen extending pipe-like equipment from both sides of the ship and wire-like equipment from its ​stern into the sea, the coast guard said.

Japan's patrol vessel ‌issued a radio warning to the Chinese ship that marine scientific research conducted without Japan's ‌consent was not permissible. The coast ⁠guard continues to ⁠monitor the vessel and ​repeat its demand for ⁠the activity ‌to be stopped, it said ​in a statement late on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.