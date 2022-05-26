Japan starts 4th COVID vaccine shots for seniors, at-risk groups

Japan began offering fourth coronavirus vaccine shots Wednesday to older people, and those with underlying medical conditions.
People eligible for fourth inoculations are those aged 60 and older as well as individuals between 18 and 59 with chronic health conditions, such as respiratory illnesses or heart conditions, or at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms if infected with the coronavirus, according to the health ministry.
The ministry suggests people receive the booster shots at least five months after receiving their third inoculation. The majority of seniors began getting third shots in January, meaning that the fourth round of shots is expected to be in full swing from June onward.
Procedures for receiving vaccine tickets differ depending on residents' local governments, with some tickets being sent directly to eligible individuals, while others need to be applied for.
To confirm eligibility and avoid confusion, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is asking people to check with local governments and to pay attention to public announcements.
Overseas studies have shown that fourth vaccine shots can prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms from developing in people over 60 for a certain period of time.
The studies, however, did not show sufficient data for effectiveness for those under that age.
A government official touched on the possibility of expanding the scope of those eligible, saying, "We will make considerations while continuing to collect a range of information."© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Ingvar
Some months ago, after analyzing the data in Israel, the WHO warned about "immune system fatigue" from too many vaccine shots. The data out of USA also suggests the more vaccine shots one has had, the more likely they are to not only be struck down by Covid but to die.
Monty
*Overseas studies have shown that fourth vaccine shots can prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms from developing in people over 60 for *a certain period of time.
What does that mean? Can prevent...
They are not sure if it really prevents severe symptoms???
Then why should I take take it?
What does that mean? a certain period of time...
One day, one week, one month???
Many open questions.
My answer; No thank you!
TokyoJoe
Are people really still doing this, I stopped after two.
sakurasuki
People who received third shots are lower than expected, now fourth? Because Japan ration their vaccines, people who willing to receive shot need to register and make reservation. More complicated they make, less people they'll get. What will happen to those vaccine, it will be expired.
https://asianews.network/large-amount-of-japans-moderna-vaccine-stock-to-be-discarded-due-to-expiry/
obladi
How about helping other countries that still are mostly unvaccinated? Pandemics, as the name implies, are a global phenomena ...
Monty
*The studies, however, did not show sufficient data for effectiveness for those under that age*.
And that says everything about the 4th shot for people under 60.
Therefore,..4th shot, No thank you!
cleo
factcheck: FALSE
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/02/16/fact-check-booster-shots-strengthen-dont-destroy-immune-system/6683432001/
sakurasuki
That's hoax.
kurisupisu
Why should the 4th injection not be effective in lower age groups but the 3rd injection was?
Something doesn’t add up, does it..,
wolfshine
An unnecessary and expensive process that will necessitate more money being printed. Pharmaceutical companies receive more money. You receive... higher food prices. Yay.
vic.M
False. The Covid virus has never been isolated. Whatever it is has more than 99 percent recovery rate. It us called the Flu. What don't people understand " experimental vaccine " If you saw Pfizer list of what is in these shots, you certainly wouldn't go near any of them.
Bronco
The narrative is eating it's own tail at this point.
If a 61 year-old needs a 4th it means the initial 3 jabs aren't sufficient.
But a 59 year-old shouldn't take the 4th because it's useless, in fact it's better to let the vaccine expire and throw it away than to jab it into a 59 year-old's arm.
Elvis is here
says the kettle to the pot