 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan starts deploying Ospreys at new base to beef up southwest defense

1 Comment
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
HIROSHIMA

The Japanese army on Wednesday began deploying its fleet of V-22 Ospreys on a newly opened permanent base in southwestern Japan, in the country’s latest move to strengthen its defense as tensions in the region grow.

The first of the fleet of 17 Ospreys arrived at its new home base of Camp Saga in Saga Prefecture, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said, with the rest to come by mid-August.

The move is part of Japan's accelerating military buildup, especially in the southwest, meant as a deterrence to China 's increasingly assertive maritime actions in the area.

Japan plans to operate the Ospreys more closely with the amphibious rapid deployment brigade at Ainoura, in the nearby naval town of Sasebo, as part of the plan to reinforce the defense of remote southwestern islands, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters Tuesday.

“The security environment surrounding Japan has been increasingly severe, and it is our pressing task to strengthen our island defense capabilities,” he said.

The use of the V-22 remains controversial in Japan, especially in the south, due to a series of accidents involving the aircraft.

Dozens of protesters stood outside Camp Saga, chanting, “Get out Osprey!” One of them, Osamu Rikihisa, said, “You never know when another Osprey crashes again.”

In November 2023, a U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed off Japan’s southern coast, killing eight people. In October 2024, a Japanese army V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground while attempting to take off during a joint exercise with the U.S. military. An investigation found human error to be the cause.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in his election campaign speech Wednesday in Saga, said Ospreys are significantly superior to conventional helicopters and can “bolster Japan’s security and disaster relief operations.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Welcome to the club, statistics won't lie.

https://www.quora.com/Why-is-the-V-22-Osprey-such-an-accident-prone-aircraft

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel