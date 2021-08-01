Japan starts giving COVID-19 shots to citizens temporarily returning

The Japanese government on Sunday started administering COVID-19 vaccine shots at Narita and Haneda airports to citizens who are returning from abroad temporarily to be inoculated.
Those subject to the inoculations include people living in places that use vaccines not approved by Japan as well as residents of some developing countries where the progress of vaccinations has been slow.
The government decided to start the inoculations for returnees before the Bon holiday season in mid-August after a Foreign Ministry survey showed many Japanese living abroad who have yet to be inoculated wish to receive vaccine shots in Japan, government officials said.
Shunsuke Hosoi, a 38-year-old employee of an auto parts maker returning from Vietnam, lined up to receive a vaccine shot at a venue set up for inoculations at Narita airport near Tokyo.
"In Vietnam where inoculations have not progressed, many people are feeling the inconvenience as they are restricted from going out," Hosoi said. "I want the Japanese government to increase opportunities for Japanese nationals to receive vaccine shots."
At a similar venue at Haneda airport in Tokyo, people lined up before the opening at 10 a.m. to receive the shots.
"When we live abroad, it is sometimes burdensome to receive medical services similar to those offered in Japan. I am thankful for this kind of measure," said a man in his 50s who has returned from Italy.
The government plans to operate the venues at Haneda and Narita airports through early January next year to administer two doses of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine to people aged 12 and over who do not have certificates of residence in Japan.
The shots are offered for free, although returnees need to shoulder their own travel expenses. Applicants need to book reservations at a special website set up by the ministry, the officials said.
Returnees can receive the inoculations either on the day of their return before undergoing a two-week quarantine period or after the period ends.
The reservations can only be made via the website, which accepts bookings between two months before the date of inoculation and a week beforehand.
Certificates of vaccination will be issued after the second dose of the vaccine for those who want them, the officials said.© KYODO
Doc
They’ll have so many does they won’t know what to do with them all.
Japan has slipped so far behind current developments that it’s laughable.
divinda
They must mean someone like me.
I live in Japan and I'm considering a return trip to my home country of the US for a vaccination since my local town office has offered me a chance not until either October or November at best.
Luddite
Ridiculous, just a cheap stunt. There are so many in Japan who are yet to have their first jab.
Asiaman7
Italy? According to Reuters, “Italy has administered at least 68,507,301 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 56.8% of the country’s population.”
audioboy77
WHAT??
Why can Japan just not just administer vaccines in a systematic, fair, age based way like in ALL OTHER DEVELOPED COUNTRIES?
Albert
Interesting.
So far most covid cases are cause by Japanese nationality who prefer walking, shopping and drinking in busy areas.
Foreigners are not the cause of the increase in cases but if it is free on arrival than it motivate to travel. But taking the risk due the Delta version I will skip travel this year.
Jim
Another of haphazard measure which defies logic - but serves as a great PR event for the govt - look how great we are in taking care of our nationals who suffer greatly working in developing countries……
Beyond pathetic
JeffLee
So, people who don't live here get priority (quick, on the spot jabs) over us who live and work here and are raising families here? Yeah, that's fair. Further, through this program the govt is promoting and increasing international travel, which is the last thing it should be doing.
Japanese public policy can be a real head-scratcher.
Mark
Smart Move, or have the embassies carry out this task.
syzyguy
we need a cure
Michael O’ Dereiter
Really courting the votes of the not inconsiderable number of people who are actually in the country and can't even get a reservation for the first shot, aren't they?
Strikes me as contemptuous behaviour towards the people who elected you, but then what do I know.
Alfie Noakes
So, my Japanese friends who live in Funabashi, Kawasaki and Koto Ward but haven't even received their first shot yet should go to Haneda or Narita and line up with these returnees?
Cheesy propaganda stunt.
MarkX
Come on people, we know what this really is all about. The government is trying to suck up to the big international companies that have many workers abroad. Bring your workers back to Japan and we will vaccinate them, then they can return and make more money offshoring jobs to Vietnam, Thailand, etc.
Yubaru
And people associated with the Olympics only have 3 days? Japanese citizens really need to get off their butts and do something about this!
Yubaru
Probably easier said than done!
knittyelf
"In JAPAN where inoculations have not progressed, many people are feeling the inconvenience..." Hosoi said.
Fixed that for you.
TrevorPeace
@davinda, just go.
Lay down proof of your US vaccinations, if you care to return to Japan when things are a bit more sane, and challenge the rules. That's been my way of life since I got off the teat, and that's a long, long time ago. Be a rebel. Take your life into your own hands. It's worth it.
Kindest regards from this six-time (total 40-weeks) visitor to Japan.
TPeace
Victoria, BC
Jim
@Alfie Noakes
I think this is valid only for Japanese passport holders who do not have a Jyuminhyou (residence) in Japan and working overseas on expat assignments. Govt knows these folks will travel back to Japan for Obon holidays and hence this plan, I guess..
The article states - "The government plans to operate the venues at Haneda and Narita airports through early January next year to administer two doses of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine to people aged 12 and over who do not have certificates of residence in Japan."
But I agree with other posted above - this is a stunt, will promote more unwanted international travel and is a slap on the face of local residents in Japan who are paying taxes (these people who get priority are not paying local resident tax) and who are not able to get vaccinated - priorities are upside down!!!!
ShinkansenCaboose
Counterfeit Olympic passes would make a fortune. Three days of quarantine compared to 14. Nice
didou
A PR for expats
While millions here in Japan have been waiting
Myop
"In Vietnam where inoculations have not progressed, many people are feeling the inconvenience as they are restricted from going out,"
I think Vietnam is a typing mistake , instead of another country, any ones guess!
divinda
@TrevorPeace
So going back is being a "rebel"?
As permanent resident of Japan with nearly 20 years here, as well as 30 continuous years of living outside my "home" country of the US, I think our circumstances are a little different.
Kentarogaijin
Good, speed vacinnations..
Vaccines for everybody..
GO JAPAN !!..
Let the haters bark.. lol..
Richard Burgan
Every person that gets vaccinated in Japan brings the country closer to normalcy. And, it protects people from a serious COVID-19 illness. Unfortunately, the vaccine does not protect against infection and people still need to wear a mask and social distance. (Recent studies show that fully vaccinated persons can still have a nasal infection and spread the disease. This is a worrisome characteristic of the D variant. The vaccines only protect against internal infection.)