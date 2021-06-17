Japan starts vaccinating people aged 18 or older at large-scale centers

Japan's state-run mass COVID-19 inoculation centers started administering vaccine to people aged 18 or older Thursday, extending vaccinations beyond those aged 65 or over as many slots at the centers remain vacant.
The move came two days after the Defense Ministry, which runs the large-scale centers in Tokyo and Osaka, decided to remove age restrictions so as not to waste vaccine at the facilities where slots remained largely vacant for the period through June 27.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, around 90 percent of the 70,000 slots at the Tokyo center between next Monday and June 27 were filled. At the Osaka center, however, around 20,000 of the 35,000 slots for the same period were still unfilled.
The centers, which can inoculate up to 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and 5,000 in Osaka, administer U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine, which is recommended for people aged 18 or older.
A vaccination coupon sent by a local municipality is required to make a reservation via the Defense Ministry's website, the Line messaging app service or a phone call.
"I was anxious about getting infected as face-to-face classes have resumed at my university. We take tests and submit reports around this time, so I'm slightly relieved after receiving a shot," said Ryoto Matsuda, a 21-year-old university student at the Tokyo center.
Ryuji Shimada, a 44-year-old employee at a Tokyo wholesale food company, said he had set an alarm for midnight Tuesday to make a reservation for a shot immediately after the start of the booking period.
"Since we're involved in the delivery of food items, I tried to get a shot early so our clients are relieved," he said. "We face a tough situation as sales have dropped and there is no compensation. I am waiting for the day when people can go out and dine like before."
Daisuke Kuroda, 50, who came to the Osaka center with his wife Kumiko, 47, from Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, said, "We'd like to go to many places without wearing masks."
The centers were set up last month to accelerate Japan's vaccine rollout by supplementing the efforts of local municipalities. The country's vaccination rate lags far behind other developed countries.
The centers initially targeted people aged 65 or older living in seven prefectures in the Tokyo metropolitan and Kansai areas but the scope was later expanded to accept younger people nationwide.
Slots from June 28 onward, however, are mostly reserved for elderly people to receive second doses of the vaccine, with hardly any slots available for new reservations.
Meanwhile, Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said Thursday the government may achieve this week its target of administering 1 million shots per day. He made the comments in an online meeting with Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.© KYODO
klausdorth
No vaccination centers in our (nearby) area.
We also got SDF here, how about engaging them, too?
Or is it that just Osaka and Tokyo (general) area is of importance?
didou
Can we book randomly, or do we need first a coupon ? Because I have got anything.
More busy than what I was expecting
Zoroto
You need a coupon.
To put that into perspective, you need about 150 million shots (150 days) to vaccinate 70% of the population needed for herd immunity.
thelonius
That is one major catch right there. I think it's about time Kono orders city halls to send these out. Full stop.
Akula
Vaccinations tracking at over 1M per day now, and if anything looks like it could be ramped up even further.
People on this site laughed at me when I said that 50m doses would be administered by the Olympics, however at 26.3M now, maybe I was being too conservative.
Nibek32
How is a 21 year old in Tokyo able to get a shot?
If you need to get a voucher first, are students getting priority before others under 65?
This roll out is such a mess.
vendingmachinemusic
If their university or workplace is giving them out, they do not require a voucher from what I have seen. Or if their local ward has sent the vouchers, they may be able to get a vaccine from a group or individual location. It all depends on the ward. Even yesterday, the govt said, they would reward those municipalities who were efficient at getting the jabs into arms. And those that were slow would not get new vaccine until they are out in an effort to avoid waste.
If they have a voucher, yes they are priority before those without a voucher. However, with a voucher under 65 is basically a free for all.
True that.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Propagandize all you like, I'm still not taking it.
klutzman
Coupons are on their way.
You just need to buy a fax machine.
Elvis is here
Why not baby bear? It could be the best thing you ever do!!!