Japan startup cancels rocket launch again at last minute

Photo shows Japanese startup Space One Co's Kairos No. 3 rocket after its launch was canceled in Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture on Wednesday.

A Japanese startup on Wednesday made a last-minute decision to cancel its postponed launch of a small rocket, a flight that would have made it the first private entity to put a satellite into orbit on its own.

Space One Co said it aborted the process 30 seconds before the planned liftoff of the Kairos No. 3 rocket from a site in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan. The 18-meter, 23-ton solid-fuel rocket was loaded with five satellites for the Taiwan Space Agency and other entities.

Weather conditions had forced the Tokyo-based startup to reschedule the launch initially set for February. It was postponed until Sunday and then to 11 a.m. Wednesday, again due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The company is aiming to provide low-cost, speedy space transport, with a target of 30 rocket launches per year in the 2030s.

Founded in 2018, the company has failed twice in its attempt to launch a rocket. The first Kairo rocket exploded about five seconds after liftoff in March 2024 due to an error in thrust prediction.

Its second rocket launch in December that year ended in self-destruction following an altitude control problem.

