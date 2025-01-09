 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ispace wants to win its own place in space exploration history. Image: AFP
national

Japan startup hopeful ahead of second moon launch

0 Comments
By Kyoko HASEGAWA
TOKYO

Japanese startup ispace vowed its upcoming second unmanned moon mission will be a success, saying Thursday that it learned from its failed attempt nearly two years ago.

In April 2023, the firm's first spacecraft made an unsalvageable "hard landing", dashing its ambitions to be the first private company to touch down on the moon.

The Houston-based Intuitive Machines accomplished that feat last year with an uncrewed craft that landed at the wrong angle but was able to complete tests and send photos.

With another mission scheduled to launch next week, ispace wants to win its place in space history at a booming time for missions to the moon from both governments and private companies.

"We at ispace were disappointed in the failure of Mission 1," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told reporters. "But that's why we hope to send a message to people across Japan that it's important to challenge ourselves again, after enduring the failure and learning from it.

"We will make this Mission 2 a success," he said.

Its new lander, called Resilience, will blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 15, along with another lunar lander built by U.S. company Firefly Aerospace.

If Resilience lands successfully, it will deploy a micro rover and five other payloads from corporate partners.

These include an experiment by Takasago Thermal Engineering, which wants to split water into oxygen and hydrogen gas with a view to using hydrogen as satellite and spacecraft fuel.

Firefly's Blue Ghost lander will arrive at the moon after traveling 45 days, followed by ispace's Resilience, which the Japanese company hopes will land on the Earth's satellite at the end of May, or in June.

For the program, officially named Hakuto-R Mission 2, ispace chose to cut down on costs by arranging the first private-sector rocket rideshare, Hakamada said.

Only five nations have soft-landed spacecraft on the Moon: the Soviet Union, the United States, China, India and, most recently, Japan.

Many companies are vying to offer cheaper and more frequent space exploration opportunities than governments.

Space One, another Japanese startup, is trying to become Japan's first company to put a satellite into orbit -- with some difficulty so far.

Last month, Space One's solid-fuel Kairos rocket blasted off from a private launchpad in western Japan but was later seen spiraling downwards in the distance.

That was the second launch attempt by Space One after an initial try in March last year ended in a mid-air explosion.

Meanwhile, Toyota, the world's top-selling carmaker, announced this week it would invest seven billion yen in Japanese rocket startup Interstellar Technologies.

"The global demand for small satellite launches has surged nearly 20-fold, from 141 launches in 2016 to 2,860 in 2023," driven by private space businesses, national security concerns and technological development, Interstellar said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

OK, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

What Are Self Defense Laws in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel