Japan startup seeks approval of cat kidney disease treatment

A Japanese startup has filed for approval of a new drug to treat chronic kidney disease in cats, the founder said on Monday, offering hope for a common affliction that currently has no definitive cure.
The Tokyo-based Institute for AIM Medicine filed the treatment with the agriculture ministry on Friday, researcher Toru Miyazaki said, after a trial showed the drug significantly extended the life of afflicted cats.
"Most cats suffer from chronic kidney disease, and many die from end-stage renal failure or uremia," Miyazaki, a former professor of the University of Tokyo, told AFP. "We undertook drug development with the aim of overcoming this situation and alleviating the financial and physical burden on both cats and their owners."
Miyazaki's research came under spotlight five years ago when he had to halt the development of the drug due to a shortage of research funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following media reports, he received a flood of donations from cat lovers and owners totaling nearly 300 million yen ($2 million) between 2021 and 2022.
Chronic kidney disease is common among older cats, affecting up to 40 percent of felines aged more than 10, and 80 percent of those over 15, according to Cornell Feline Health Center in the U.S.
It is "a progressive disease with no definitive cure", the center said.
Miyazaki's study, published in the Veterinary Journal in February, tracked 11 cats that received the treatment and 15 non-treated cats for a year.
The cumulative survival rate for the treated cats was between 80 and 83 percent, while it was 20 percent for the non-treated cats.© 2026 AFP
10 Comments
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OssanAmerica
Hopefully this will lead to a cure for humans with CKD. Especially in a country like Japan where kidney transplants are so scarce as to be almost unknown.
gaijintraveller
So what is the drug called? Japan has developed Raspro but it can't be that because vets already have it.
gaijintraveller
Correction Raspros - https://www.animalhealth.toray/en/veterinarian/pdf/rapros.pdf
Toray is not a startup.
WoodyLee
Last Dec. our cat felt ill when checked at the vet it was determined that he was diabetic his blood sugar was around 280mg the vet decided that he should sleep overnight and get treated but warned that he may not survive, two days later the vet called and told us we can take him home but we must start Insulin injections twice a day which we did. it was very costly around 90,000 JPY for two days of intensive care at the vet.
We brought him home then I started researching how to treat a diabetic cat it turned out that his diet combination was not balanced so we started feeding him 50/50 dry and wet food. 6 weeks later we were able to stop his insulin injections and continued with this food plan we often give him wet high Protein foods than dry food and he is back to normal.
He will be 14 years old this coming Sept.
garypen
We haven't had a cat for 10 years now. Our Lucky died at 18 years old from renal failure back in 2016. I hope this new drug offers physical relief for the many cats who suffer from CKD, and mental relief for their owners.
At the time of Lucky's death, J vets weren't performing euthanasia, at least not commonly. So, he died a painful death. Maybe this medicine can spare a few from that fate.
(Vets who are willing to perform the merciful act of euthanasia are still somewhat hard to find here. Luckily, our vet of the last seven years is one who does, and has given two of our Goldens a painless escape from the pain of the cancers consuming their bodies. I wish we would have found him before Lucky succumbed.)
3RENSHO
The cat of my house is sleeping on the sofa beside me. He has typical Mackerel Tabby markings (https://silvershorthairs.com/2017/09/23/featured-content/) and is very healthy, at twenty years of age!
TokyoLiving
Well done Japan!!..
Good for Japan Nekos..
I hope this helps worldwide cats and humans in the future..
kurisupisu
Anyone we a car suffering from kidney disease please know that changing the diet using some well known brands with specific food packs targeting the kidneys may help.
kurisupisu
..with a cat.
Ricky Kaminski13
Some nice feeling news and comments for a change, happy to hear so many cat lovers amongst the regulars. We have two rescues, Fujin and Raijin and they are the gods of our humble dwellings. Would do pretty much anything to keep them in tip top shape and healthy. Making sure they drink lots of water can be a challenge, a big cause of kidney disease apparently, but the fountains tend to work well. Definitely coming back in my next life as a feline and happy to know some new game changing treatments coming on the market.