Japanese startup unveils space viewing tour on balloon flight

A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth.
Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket.
"It's safe, economical and gentle for people," Iwaya told reporters. "The idea is to make space tourism for everyone." He said he wants to "democratize space."
The company, Iwaya Giken, based in Sapporo in northern Japan, has been working on the project since 2012 and says it has developed an airtight two-seat cabin and a balloon capable of rising up to an altitude of 25 kilometers, where the curve of the Earth can be clearly viewed. While passengers won't be in outer space - the balloon only goes up to roughly the middle of the stratosphere - they'll be higher than a jet plane flies and have an unobstructed view of outer space.
The company teamed up with major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp, which announced plans to collaborate on the project when the company is ready for a commercial trip. Initially, a flight would cost about 24 million yen, but Iwaya said he aims to eventually bring it down to several million yen.
While Japanese space ventures have fallen behind U.S. companies like SpaceX, Iwaya said his aim is to make space more reachable.
SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station in April for $55 million each - the company's first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA.
But unlike a rocket or a hot air balloon, the Iwaya Giken vessel will be lifted by helium that can be largely reused, company officials said, and flights will safely stay above Japanese territory or airspace. The first trip is planned as early as later this year.
The balloon, which can carry a pilot and a passenger, would take off from a balloon port in Hokkaido, rise for two hours to as high as 25 kilometers and stay there for one hour before a one-hour descent. The drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below, the company said.
Applications for a space viewing ride opened Tuesday and will continue through the end of August. The first five passengers selected will be announced in October, company officials said, and flights will be approximately a week apart, depending on the weather.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
dagon
Hopefully it won't be mistaken for all the other balloon traffic out there and be removed with extreme prejudice.
Makes sense that a company that received generous assistance from the public treasury during the pandemic is now focusing on a ultra-lux tourism market.
That's socialism for the rich y'all!
sakurasuki
It can see Chinese baloon with closer look too.
Stephen Chin
There are no roads or paths or highways in the sky. But, space is space and, the more planes and balloons and rockets and gliders in the sky, the more likelihood of accidents happening. What is there to see in space? Air? Travel by planes is the most boring means of travel. Every passenger is happier when the plane lands. Because he feels safe when his feet touch the ground and he walks on solid earth. Air travel is the most boring means of travelling.
Yubaru
Don't think now is the time for people to be flying in balloons into space.
Lindsay
Will they fly over China?
Michael Machida
No thanks. Pass...
Fighto!
Awesome technology! If it is affordable enough, I'd love to go up into space in one. Imagine there will be a years-long application list though.
dan
Very hard pass!
Olrik
F-22 bait!
tamanegi
Nothing could go wrong....right?
Bofington
It isn't really "space" but it might be the closest any of us will get to actually going there! It would be fun for sure!
obladi
Could not have picked a worse time to unveil their balloon. Didn't someone tell them is was a bad idea?
browny1
Probably very thrilling - but it's Space Viewing only - as stated.
The flights go no where near outer space which is around 100km at the Karman line.
So it's not real competition for true Space Travel, but fun all the same.
SaikoPhysco
If I were to do this I'd only be interested in doing it on a moonless night in the Winter. At that point you probably would have the best view of space. I'm not that interested in looking down on the Earth from twice the distance I could while on a Jet. Interestingly enough, at 25km, or 82,000 feet, your body weight would drop by less than one half of a percent.
To further blow your mind, the International space station, which is 255 miles above Earth; if the Space Station were to stop circling the Earth and maintain a Stationary orbit, the weight of those on the Station itself would be 90% of what they weigh on Earth at Sea Level. Of course if that were to happen the Space Station would immediately fall to Earth. Yes, it is the centrifugal force... the Space Station circles the Earth once every 93 minutes.
Makoto Shimizu
There are beautiful hot air balloon options here in Japan, for 3,000 yen. How much will this close-to-space balloon cost? Other fantastic option is the Cappadocia balloon ride in Turkey, around 300 euros... There in Brazil there are also some marvelous hot air balloon tours.
https://en.activityjapan.com/feature/hot-air-balloon-trips-in-japan/
SDCA
I understand the pilot is there for safety reasons, but wouldn't you rather share your experience with someone else if you're paying millions of yen?
Gaijinjland
I think that’s a pretty cool idea and sounds a lot safer. A lot more moderately wealthy people in the world with a quarter of a million dollars to spare than billionaires. The views would be amazing and you would get a lot more time to take everything in. Correct me if I’m wrong but the Bezos and Branson launches last year, weren’t they only technically in space for like 20min or something like that? At least that Japanese billionaire got a week to enjoy time on the ISS. But honestly who has that kind of money?
finally rich
and proceeds to offer this
for "just"
Yep, releasing a hot balloon for 2 hours and reusing the helium for a few million yen per person surely sounds like democratizing space. Would pay ¥1 million for this once in a life time experience, anything beyond that I would feel stupid.
itsonlyrocknroll
Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket.
"It's safe, economical and gentle for people," Iwaya told reporters. "The idea is to make space tourism for everyone." He said he wants to "democratize space."
Until drifting into the path of a missile downing a spy balloon, then the failure to have "intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket" will succumb to uncontrolled screaming, recognisable without any intensive language tutorial.
Excuse my sense of humour.
Yrral
Pie in the sky
japancat
Im quite happy right here on Terra-firma looking up at the night sky.
CrashTestDummy
Spending insane amounts of money to put your life heavily at risk. Good luck with that. I'll watch on Earth.
kohakuebisu
The windows remind me of the cockpit in the Millennium Falcon. They should do it up a bit more and let people dress up as Hans and Chewy. They would have no shortage of customers.
Samit Basu
Just make sure it doesn't drift out of Japan and doesn't end up in the US airspace.
At the proposed altitude, a visual inspection by F-22 isn't possible and the US is forced to shoot it down based on radar data alone.
Jonathan Prin
1.5 in diameter that is really small for two (even for one). Not even possibly standing up
Panic attack may come, even though you never had one before and think you are safe from it.
InspectorGadget
Looks like the cockpit of a B-29
The Dude Above All
Nothing new, basically they are trying to commercialize the model used by RedBull Stratos to get Felix up for his jump. That's one expensive joy ride that would not see enough returns for a sustainable business model. This is a "J-HOKKAIDO Startup" and still a garage project, if this company is around in 10 years, I'd be surprised.
Going up in a hot air balloon seems fun but people die. Because we see so many of them, we don't pay so much attention to the accidents.
It will take one mishap to shutter this for good.
グッド ラック!
Samit Basu
@Jonathan Prin
Indeed, it's for two Japanese people only. It may not fit single American man.
There is an outcry at Super Mario Kart ride that opened at Universal Studio Hollywood and at Universal Studio Orlando in 2 years, because the maximum waist size that the seat can accommodate is 40 inches, meaning more than half of US adults can't ride it. This wasn't a problem when the ride opened in Universal Studio Japan, but is a big problem in the US right now.
https://www.thedrive.com/news/the-average-american-man-is-too-fat-for-universals-new-mario-kart-ride
Eric Simmons
If it were reasonably priced I would give it a go.
Fredrik
Bad timing for this startup.
Outer space starts at 960km altitude, so calling this "space viewing" a bit misleading though.
nogardflow
Could be fun and wouldn't pollute like the rockets do.
Matt
This is exactly what we need right now. Superb!
wanderlust
Missing - the Do Not Shoot Sign!
wallace
The passengers will have to wear astro-diapers. I already wear them. Ready to go.